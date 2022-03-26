Funds put to creation of officers to help boost drought resilience

SERVICES aimed at helping producers across northern NSW and southern Queensland be more drought resilient have been given a boost by the federal government.

The Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, which covers the areas of both states, received more than $1 million for adoption officers, whose role will be to drive uptake in drought resilience on the region's farms.



Part of the federal government's $5 billion future drought fund, the funding comes on top of $2.5 million to expand innovation outcomes for the region beyond drought.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the funds would go towards employing two or three officers across the northern NSW and southern Queensland regions.

"Locals know their communities and needs better than anyone. The adoption officers supporting the hub here will help farmers adopt new technologies and practices to prepare for future drought," Mr Littleproud said.

"A national network of adoption officers helps increase the sustainability, productivity, and profitability of the entire agricultural industry.

"The extra $2.5 million funding boost will mean the hubs and their key stakeholders can identify activities under the National Agricultural Innovation Agenda targeting exports, climate resilience, biosecurity, and digital agriculture for their region.

"The hubs are about the future of agriculture and our regions, preparing for drought, growing the industry through innovation, creating new jobs in agriculture, and strengthening communities."

Read Also:

Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the adoption officers would provide valuable insight for producers across his electorate.

"The hub will have the flexibility to decide how best to place adoption officers to support local farmers and communities to prepare for future drought," Mr Coulton said.

"Adoption officers will drive the innovation in drought resilience technologies and practices on farms here in northern NSW.

"Activities under the National Agricultural Innovation Agenda will include demonstration sites, so farmers can see new tools and practices in action on-farm, connect with innovators, and begin building their capability and productivity."

The federal government's eight Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs are in regional areas across the country including: Southern NSW Southern Queensland-northern NSW South-West WA Victoria Northern WA-NT Tropical North Queensland South Australia Tasmania

Southern NSW

Southern Queensland-northern NSW

South-West WA

Victoria

Northern WA-NT

Tropical North Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.