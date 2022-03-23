Shearing trainees stepping up when it matters

For the first time in TAFE NSW's history more females have enrolled in its shearing course, which could change the evolving face of the industry.

The latest crop of trainees comes at a time when there is a skills shortage crisis in the shearing ranks, which has been impacted in part by COVID-19 lockdowns.



At 25 Cathy Soligo has just signed the lease on the third generation family sheep farm at Widgelli and she is taking part in shearing school at TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre in Wagga so she can get more experience.

"I'm going to be the third generation to take on the farm, which is mainly sheep...I thought I would come over and learn something new," Ms Soligo said.

So far they have learned everything from "proper blows" to correct positioning, how to set up and handpiece and maintain the gear.

Fellow student Brandy Muller runs two farms with her family at Jingellic and Henty, and wanted to learn the fundamentals of shearing so she could put it into practice at home.

"I've been wanting to learn how to shear for a while...as it will be handy for us in the future," Ms Muller said.

She said more people, in particular females, wanted to get involved in the industry due to the lack of shearers stepping up and learning the skills.



"I love that shearing is a bit of hard work, I find that appealing," Ms Muller said.

Former world champion shearer Bill Kimber has stepped up to teach the finer points of the profession from shearing to wool pressing at TAFE NSW's shearing school.

At the end of the course students will earn a statement of attainment in introduction to wool harvesting.

TAFE NSW head teacher of agriculture Rob Harris said the course was designed for people who have spent time in shearing sheds and wanted to develop their skills to become a qualified shearer.

"There's great earning potential for a career shearer but it's about more than just shearing these days. It's also about health, welfare, a good diet and physical fitness," Mr Harris said.

Meanwhile Hay Inc's rural education program has commenced in 2022 with a full cohort of 15 participants for its eight year of the program.



Hay Inc chairperson Richard Cannon said the 2022 cohort of Hay Inc students were great example of the future of young people in agriculture.

This first training week consisted of learning and refining skills in all aspects of sheep handling at Wyvern Carrathool, who have been great supporters of the program.



They then also took part in a three-day shearing school at Paraway's Steam Plains delivered by Australian Wool Innovation. Hay Inc will hold an alumni event later this year to celebrate its eight year history.



