Bowen Poll Hereford Heifer Tops $38,000

Bowen Hereford and Peakes Angus stud principals Stephen and Jodi Peake were all smiles after what was referred to as a "terrific result" at their 2022 Female Pick of the R drop heifer sale.



All 32 Poll Hereford Heifers on offer were sold to interested buyers to a top of $38,000 and an average of $11,813 along with 71 out of the 75 Angus Heifers selling to an average of $9,268 with the highest $36,000.

With over 60 registered bidders, buyers from all around the country gathered at the on property female sale in Barraba on Thursday to cast their eyes over the 107 combined hereford and angus heifers available. All lots consisted of joined "R" heifers giving the option to the successful bidder for each lot a selection from 2 heifers.

In the breakdown, the top priced Hereford Bowen Matchless R124 sold for $38,000 to David and Olwyn Lyons of Melville Park Herefords in Vasey, Victoria. The 18month old female had a Calving Ease Direct of +3.1, Calving Ease Daughters of +6.8 and a carcase weight of +54 which was purchased on behalf of the Lyons family through John Settree, Nutrien.

Just under 4 years ago, the Melville Park Herefords operation were heavily involved in a Bowen sale to which they purchased the top priced hereford bull securing Bowen Magistrate M241 for $64,000.

"David and Olwyn have been big supporters of the Bowen program for a number of years, they recognize the good genetics here. They purchased 4 lots today at an average of $23,500."

"Performance wise, the data set and the back up service that Bowen provide was another factor for the purchases. The 4 females bought today will go into their own genetic program and they will re-invest into their effective breeding program" said John Settree on behalf of Melville Park.

Top priced Angus heifer Peakes Bowen Monica R660 sold for $36,000 to Yallambee Angus, Berrima. The 20month female had a +2.9 Calving Ease Direct, +4 Calving Ease Daughters and a Carcase weight of +55.

Volume Buyer for the day was Andrew and Caroline Manson from Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry Victoria with 6 hereford heifers for an average of $10,166 to a top of $14,000.

Among the stud offering heifers, at the conclusion of the sale their were 8 unregistered Commercial Heifers selling for $3,500 per head and 3 unregistered Commercial Crossbred R heifers at $3,400 per head with both commercial lots going to local buyers WD and JA Crowley, Barraba

Stephen Peake praised his buyers and underbidders for the support that they showed on the day in both the Herefords and Angus heifers,

"What a great time this is to be apart of the beef industry, their are so many positives to take away from today. The market is the strongest I've ever seen it and people are in such a great frame of mind at the moment to invest into their cattle programs." said Mr Peake.



"Todays female sale was basically a one off, it was a good opportunity to give buyers a selection of our full heifer drop where we can still retain half of the draft with the joined selection system that we had in place."

"It was great to see heifers going all around the country with a heavy presence in Victoria, to all the way down to Tasmania."

"Moving forward we can now build into our bull sale in July were we will offer 50 hereford bulls, Magistrate M241 son's will star in that line up as they did last year".



"We will also be stepping up from last years 65 to around 80 angus bulls this year featuring Krakatoa sons".



The sale was covered by Nutrien with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.



