Stud record price bull sold at Kelly Angus for $26,000

A good crowd of local buyers competitively bid on an impressive line up of bulls at the third on-property Kelly Angus Bull Sale at Yea, Vic, on Thursday, which saw an average of just under $10,000.

The stud offered 60 bulls and sold 49, with a record top price for the stud of $26,000, and an average price of $9836.

The top-priced bull was Kelly Angus Traiblazer R233 bought by Tim Rourke, Yea, Vic, who has been a regular buyer at the stud over the three years the sale has regularly been run.

"We bought a couple of bulls here two years ago at Kelly Angus and particularly the Kelly Angus group have looked after us really well," Mr Rourke said.

"The bulls have always done a fantastic job and have been close enough to 100 per cent pregnancy when we've used them so much that we've never had any issues."

Mr Rourke said Traiblazer R233 would another great bull who will be adjusted to the local climate and commended Bruce Elliot from Elders for picking the bull out for him.

He also said the local nature of the stud sale made for a great community event and he was pleased to see many other local buyers.

"Kelly Angus have been very supportive when we needed them to be so it made a lot of sense to sort of invest in the Murrundindi and Yea local community while we can," he said.

The sale-topper's estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +1.8 for birth weight, +52 for 200-day weight, +94 for 400-day weight, +123 for 600-day weight, an eye muscle area figure +7.3 and an intramuscular fat figure of +3.5.

Kelly Angus livestock manager Peter Joyce said the sale was strong with a lot of competition for the bulls on offer with a good amount of people bidding online as well ads a few volume buyers.

"Everyone everywhere in the industry is in a very positive position at the moment and certainly there is an flow from that to our sale here which we feel very grateful for," he said.

Mr Joyce was gladdened by many buyers coming from nearby properties, saying that a lot of work over the years engaging at a local level were paying off.

"We are also grateful for our local community supporting our program and taking notice of it," he said.

"We strive towards looking each after other any which way we can."

There were a number of volume buyers at the sale, the most notable being Hazelwynde Farms, Beveridge, Vic, who bought a total of six bulls.

These included Kelly Angus Kodak R305 for $17,000, Kelly Angus Trailblazer R274 for $19,000 and Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R265 for $13,000.

Yarrinyup Station, Glendale, Vic, bought, Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R246 for $11000, Kelly Angus Trailblazer R249 for $10,000, Kelly Angus Full Power R365 for $20,000 and Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R267 for $14,000.

JG Bett, Yea, Vic, also bought multiple bulls, purchasing Kelly Angus Kodak R305 for $8000, Kelly Angus Katapult R311 for $10,000 and Kelly Angus Katapult R289 for $9000.



The sale also included three lots of 12 unjoined commercial heifers aged between 16-18 months, with the top lot selling for $3500 a head for an average of $2950/hd.

Nutrien stud stock auctioneer Peter Godbolt said there was a lot of interest in the females as many buyers were continuing to rebuild after the dry.

"Females are very making good money, so some of them might have brought them to get them in calf, join them and reoffer them as they have good high quality," Mr Godbolt said.

"They are bred exactly the same as the bulls here today [Thursday] just in the commercial sense so I wasn't surprised the good result for them at all."

He also said the sale had been a great on for building clientele.

"I think it was reflective of what the bulls have been doing in the last couple of years through their sales, going out and doing the job and performing for the clients," he said.

"The top bull today was their the best top price they have have sold here at $26,000, and the stud also had another one at $20,000 which beat their previous record as well."

