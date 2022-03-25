Grafton steers to 1025c/kg

Grafton yarded 3141 head at its first store sale since the floods, with bidding going past dark and buyer support staying until the end.

Light Angus weaners sold to 1025.2c/kg and their sisters to 940.2c/kg.

Steers, 2254 head, averaged 678.8 cents a kilogram or $1789 and reached a top of $2657 for Angus feeder steers.

Heifers, 882 head, averaged 671.3c/kg or $1569 and reached a top of $2159.

Agent Mitch Donovan, Donovan Livestock and Property said the recent sale cancellations, wet weather and strong prices all contributed to a massive sell-off for Clarence Valley producers.

"The commission buyers held up very well right to the end, at 8:10pm, and we're very appreciative," he said, noting a lot of steers went to Queensland and heifers to north-west NSW, where paddocks of oats have been planted.

"The feeder job backed off somewhat and that's a reflection of the current grid.

"The pretty weaners made real good money in places."

Mr Donovan said a shortage of light weaners contributed to their high prices.

A pen of Angus feeders sold by Farrell McCrohan on behalf of the Kelly family, 505kg made 526c/kg to return $2657.

The Page family, Heifer Station, sold steers by Angus over first cross Brahman/Hereford 270kg for 740c/kg or $2001.

B and W Page sold Charolais feeder steers 418kg at 544c/kg to bring $2276.

The Chapman family, Fineflower, sold steers by Charolais over first cross Brahman/Hereford, 298kg, for 688c/kg or $2051.

Lachie Ellis, Pollie Bridge South Grafton, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers 330kg for 624c/kg or $2075.

