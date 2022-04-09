Powe's make a splash in the show ring with supreme Red Angus exhibit

Sydney Royal 2022: Red Angus breed results

The Powe family's Goondoola Alana S09 took top honours in the Red Angus ring on Saturday morning, with Nicole Skipper, Cargo, and her children Jack, 4, and Emily, 6, Hannah Powe, Cargo, and Trinity Martin, Stettler, Alberta, Canada.

All the results from the Red Angus ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.

No. of exhibits: 22

Junior champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Reserve junior champion bull: Goondoola Speed S11 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Junior champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Reserve junior champion female: Goondoola Royal Flush R40 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Senior champion female: WFB Red Dina N03 exhibited by White Family Beef

Reserve senior champion female: GK Red Maple 94 M37 exhibited by Mellowood Red Angus

Grand champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Grand champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Supreme exhibit: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Breeder's group: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Pair of bulls: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Sire's/dam's progeny group: Jillangolo Linkman group exhibited by Mr Cliff and Mrs Maree Downey, Redgums Red Angus

