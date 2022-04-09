Powe's make a splash in the show ring with supreme Red Angus exhibit

+5











Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.



No. of exhibits: 22



Junior champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Reserve junior champion bull: Goondoola Speed S11 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Junior champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Reserve junior champion female: Goondoola Royal Flush R40 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Senior champion female: WFB Red Dina N03 exhibited by White Family Beef



Reserve senior champion female: GK Red Maple 94 M37 exhibited by Mellowood Red Angus



Grand champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Grand champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Supreme exhibit: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock

Breeder's group: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Pair of bulls: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock



Sire's/dam's progeny group: Jillangolo Linkman group exhibited by Mr Cliff and Mrs Maree Downey, Redgums Red Angus

