Powe's make a splash in the show ring with supreme Red Angus exhibit

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
No. of exhibits: 22
Junior champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Reserve junior champion bull: Goondoola Speed S11 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Junior champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Reserve junior champion female: Goondoola Royal Flush R40 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Senior champion female: WFB Red Dina N03 exhibited by White Family Beef
Reserve senior champion female: GK Red Maple 94 M37 exhibited by Mellowood Red Angus
Grand champion bull: Goondoola Renegade R36 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Grand champion female: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Supreme exhibit: Goondoola Alana S09 exhibited by the Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Breeder's group: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Pair of bulls: Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock
Sire's/dam's progeny group: Jillangolo Linkman group exhibited by Mr Cliff and Mrs Maree Downey, Redgums Red Angus
