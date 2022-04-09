Elite Simmental female from Qld wins grand champion

+9 Photos by Hannah Powe



















MORE GALLERIES

A Simmental cow/calf from Queensland has taken out the grand champion sash of the Simmental feature show at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show today.

Judge: David Bondfield, Palgrove.



No. of exhibits: 75 females



Calf champion female: Mala-Daki Phyllis exhibited by Jason and Jacqui Impey, Mala-Daki Simmentals, Tamworth.

Reserve calf champion female: Hobbs Livestock Red Seanna exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong.

Intermediate champion female: Savannah Zoe R052 exhibited by Savannah Simmentals and Simbrah, Myponga, SA.

Reserve intermediate champion female: Rafter L Livestock Keepsake R2 exhibited by Mitch and Jess Littler, Rafter L Livestock, Boomey.

Junior champion female: Mala-Daki Phyllis exhibited by Jason and Jacqui Impey, Mala-Daki Simmentals, Tamworth.

Senior champion female: Elite Sheila Q130 exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.



Reserve senior champion female: Hobbs Livestock Violets Merchant exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong.



Grand champion female: Elite Sheila Q130 exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.

Pair of heifers: Mitch and Jess Littler of Rafter L Livestock, Boomey.



RELATED READING:





Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.