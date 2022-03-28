Fireburn defies the odds for Slipper win

Brenton Avdulla unsaddles Fireburn (with strapper Sumit Taya) after the filly wins the Golden Slipper at Rosehill last Saturday. Photo Virginia Harvey.

OVERCOMING severe interference via a "scrimmage" before the home-turn, Fireburn showed she was the best juvenile in the land when taking the world's richest two-year-old race the $5 million ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 at Rosehill last Saturday.

Positioned near the back of the field for most of the 1200 metres trip, jockey Brenton Avdulla had to weave an inside passage in the straight, but convincingly defeated the front-running Snitzel colt Best Of Bordeaux, with the favourite Coolangatta - a Written Tycoon filly, third.

Coming from a win in last month's MRC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1, Daumier (by Epaulette) was fourth, while Godolphin stable companion Ojai (Exceed And Excel) was fifth.

It was a triumph for the Louis and Jill Mihalyka headed Laurel Oak Thoroughbreds as they bred and race the filly in partnership, as well as breeding and racing Fireburn's sire, Rebel Dane.

In fact, Fireburn - via Rebel Dane, traces back to Laurel Oak's important racemare Georgian Gold (Blue And Gold), one of the bloodstock company's early successful Sydney winners in the late 1980s.

By Danehill's California Dane, Rebel Dane won eight races including two Group 1 races in Melbourne and contested the International Sprint in Hong Kong.

Becoming the second Golden Slipper winner for her trainer Garry Portelli (following She Will Rein in 2017), Fireburn belongs to the second crop of Rebel Dane, while his first crop gallopers include Group winner Subterranean and stakes placed Lloyd's Crown.

Hoop Nick Heywood with Cavalier Charles, strapper Arthur Pollock and Dad Ben (representing Matt Dale) after Wildcard win at Scone. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Danny Williams trained, Shelby Sixtysix and Robbie Dolan (outside) win The Galaxy-G1 on Golden Slipper-day. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Fireburn is the first foal of Mull Over, a winner by So You Think and which has thrust the High Chaparral sire into the broodmare sire spotlight.

Shelby Sixtysix went from a "Highway Horse" (horses racing in the country trained TAB Highway Handicap Sydney races) to a Group 1 winner when the gelding "got-up" near the line to win The $700,000 sprint The Galaxy also at Rosehill.

Bred by Mario and Jenni Cesnik of Riverina Downs at Tarcutta, Shelby Sixtysix gave Goulburn trainer Danny Williams his first Group 1 winner.

The five-old gelding becomes a new Group 1 winner for Swettenham Stud's Irish bred shuttler Toronado (High Chaparral).

Another successful "out-of-towner" trainer at the prestigious Slipper-meet was Kembla Grange conditioner Theresa Bateup who prepared Lope de Vega mare Monegal to win the Epona Stakes-G3.

Earlier on the program the small Rosehill stable of Lee and Cherie Curtis, produced a winner when Achira won the Midway Handicap.

"I think that is our first city winner together for Cherie and I," said a chuffed Lee Curtis after the win.

"Cherie was cheering at home looking after the (three) kids."

Achira can be grouped with the Darby Munro Stakes-LR winner Mazu, both belonging to the first Australian crop of foals by Arrowfield Stud's high Japanese bred Maurice.

Charles to Sydney

CAVALIER Charles booked his berth for Sydney on April 2, after the Canberra prepared galloper won the $50,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Wild Card at Scone last Sunday.

Regular hoop Nick Heywood - who is based at Wagga Wagga, made the worthwhile trip north to partner Cavalier Charles which defeated the Cody Morgan trained Edit - the pair qualifying for a start in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick.

Finishing fourth in his region's South-East Racing Association Qualifier at Nowra (to Testator Silens), Cavalier Charles is trained by Matt Dale who was deputised at Scone by Ben Pollock, his wife local trainer Nikki Pollock, and son and strapper Arthur.

Bred and raced by Michael Thomas, the gelding is by accomplished Lonhro horse Denman, the stalwart stallion at Olly and Amber Tait's Twin Hills at Cootamundra.

Earlier on the program the Pollocks experienced their own success when Back To Front won the Arrowfield Country Maiden Showcase Plate.

Ridden by Ashley Morgan, Back To Front is by Denman's prolific winner-getting sire and stable companion Smart Missile.

Due to recent floods on the North Coast, the winner of the Northern Rivers qualifying race at Grafton, was relocated to Scone to continue his preparation and galloped between races.

