Flock ewe championship is learning experience

First time entrants in the ANZ Agribusiness Gunning flock ewe competition, Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Oaklands, Gunning, were awarded the sash in the 7th annual ANZ and NSW SMBA Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship held on March 18.

The Grassy Creek-blood, June-shorn maiden ewes classed by Peter Whittaker and Mark Hedley, had previously been judged into second place in the local competition.

The format of the Southern Tablelands championship is for the top two flocks from the Taralga, Crookwell, Gunning and Boorowa competitions are judged by Merino breeders who have not previously seen the flocks and as such is a completely separate but ultimate competition.

Judges for the 2022 championship were Will Roberts, Victoria Downs, Morven, QLD, and Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria, while their associate was Mick Lisle, winner of the 2021 Walcha ewe competition.

Mr Whittaker said they entered the Gunning competition to compare their flock against others in the district and to see how successful was their breeding direction.

"We've been asked in the past but didn't think we were ready," he said.

"But this year I said I would give it a crack."

Mr Whittaker embraced the concept and said taking part was a tremendous education to see the different commercial flocks in his district and across the Southern Tablelands.

"Everyone is doing something different and you see what the best of your peers are doing, you learn a lot," he said.

"No one has yet bred the perfect sheep, and here at Oaklands we are still a 'work-in-progress'.

"And this competition showed we are happy with our direction but there is still more work to be done."

Championship runners-up: Sheep classer Greg Darmody with Narelle and Bruce Nixon, Frogmore.

Runners-up

Bruce and Narelle Nixon's Tara Park-blood flock classed by Greg Darmody at Frogmore have been past champions in this competition, and this year were placed second by the judges.

Their May-shorn June-drop maiden ewes had previously been judged into second place in the Boorowa competition.

Mr Nixon said it was the hardest thing to do when placing your flock before the public because it exposes your management and breeding aims to critical assessment.

"Our aim is to have an easy-care sheep with great outlook, with good bone and carrying a good fleece of 19 to 19.5 micron," he said.

Mick Lisle said the flock was a credit to the Nixon's being very even and productive.

"They are upstanding sheep with a lot of wool, their structure is spot on and they have handled the wet season very well," he said.

Peoples Choice

Adding interest to the day for all participants and visitors was the opportunity to submit their 'Peoples Choice' nomination of the flocks entered.



It has no bearing on the judge's final decision but it is curious to see how the onlookers saw the comparison of the individual flocks, and is a component of all flock ewe competitions.



This year, the Peoples Choice was awarded to Gavin, Shireen and Casper McDonald, Aberdeen, Crookwell, for their October-shorn Carrabungla-blood maiden ewes classed by Ben McIntosh studmaster at Carrabungla, Laggan.

The McDonald's had been judged into second place during the ANZ Crookwell flock ewe competition.

Casper McDonald said their aim is to breed a long stapled and stylish fleece and last shearing the flock averaged 6.3kg.

"We want a well-doing sheep and we run our wethers on a separate place which is fairly rough country so they have to be able to do well by themselves," he said.

"We also concentrate on our lambing and this year we marked 105percent but during our first week of lambing it snowed and then we had 75mm rain so it was tough for the new lambs."

Mr McDonald explained they class the better ewes into an elite mixed-age mob which are then joined for the first cycle to the top rams.

"We class every ewe each year and any Merino not up to scratch is joined to a White Suffolk ram," he said.

Mr Miller said his first impression was of a very even line of ewes which were in good condition and that accounted for the high lambing percentage of the whole flock.

"They are cutting enough wool for their [16.4] micron," he said.

