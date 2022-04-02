High marbling Akaushi cross

Bogan Farms' stud Akaushi cows with their young calves. Photos: Richard Bootle

After looking to improve marbling in their 50-year-old Hereford stud, Richard Bootle of Bogan Farms Pty Ltd, Nyngan, began searching for the answer.

The option to look at their Hereford cow herd and select for marbling was an idea that a lot of other Hereford breeders were doing, but Mr Bootle wanted to fast-track the results.

Research led him to the Akaushi breed, commonly known as the Red Wagyu - a breed with particularly high growth rates, good marbling which Mr Bootle hoped would cross well with his Hereford cows.

"It was really just working out how I keep what we have in the Herefords but fast-track the marbling and better taste," he said. "I wanted something that could still get us marbling, but wouldn't require the long feedlot life. Something we could grow free-range on-farm and turn off somewhere between 12-24 months of age."

Mr Bootle said he understood that the cross would not achieve the high marble scores of a pure Akaushi but wanted to reach the mid-range score in a short time.

"I didn't want to lose the great characteristics of Herefords; the quietness, handling, or size," he said. "We have selected for really beautiful cattle for a long time."

Mr Bootle therefore created the Hereford Akaushi cross called 'Bogan Red' - a name that provided a label for marketing and came from the Bogan Shire in which the farm was situated.

BOGAN RED FORMS

The Bogan Farms herd consists of 800 Hereford cows. At the beginning approximately 100 were joined to Akaushi bulls each quarter, but that has increased with Mr Bootle now joining half to the Red Wagyu sires.



He has about 200 Bogan Red calves ranging from newborn to seven months.

The calves were a slightly more orange version of the traditional dark red Hereford with a broken baldy face which maintained full red pigmented eyes. They have good growth rates and don't look like the traditional first-cross Wagyu, he said.



"Our agent said he didn't think a buyer would be able to pick that it was a Wagyu cross in the market. They would expect it was a Simmental or Red Poll cross."

Despite initially being focused on marketing the first-cross calves, Mr Bootle said the future looks bright with the possibility to establish a stable breed.

Related reading:

STUD PROSPECTS

Mr Bootle has established an Akaushi stud to allow him to breed his own sires and build bloodlines which has included the importation of genetics from America with priority placed on polled genes.

"The horns are something we are trying to get away from mainly for the animal husbandry and animal welfare - it is really important to not have horns," he said.

Since establishing the stud there had been great interest, with bulls sold privately.



Mr Bootle said clients were coming back with interest in the Bogan Reds therefore he made the decision to keep some of the male calves as bulls to see the result.

"It might be something that we do going forwards too," he said. "People could buy a Bogan Red bull and they are getting the instant marbling, great temperament, and growth in their calves."

A new born 'Bogan Red' calf at Bogan Farms, Nyngan.

MARKETING

Infrastructure development is a focus for Bogan Farms, with Mr Bootle in the process of building new cattle yards in the middle of the property as a central location where a mobile abattoir can be easily set up.

He said the plan would be to breed and grow the cattle on-farm, walk them to the yards, and then have them humanely killed with the processed carcase sent to market.

Mr Bootle said his original plan was for all Bogan Red calves to be sold for meat but since seeing the calves grow, he had changed his mind.



"I really love the Bogan Red heifers," he said. "I can see we are going to end up keeping a big chunk of them."

SUSTAINABILITY

The main goal for Mr Bootle is to have a sustainable farm that could grow in to the future.

"I really enjoy the cattle and if we can create a sustainable business that doesn't require winter cropping, other than for feed, I will be really happy," he said.

With a total of 12,000 hectares between multiple properties, Mr Bootle said it was half farming land and half grazing, with a mixture of pastures and native grasses.

He plans to convert the farm land to native grasses by about 2000ha each year until he is left with roughly 3000ha for cropping and winter pastures.



He recently buried 1000 bales of silage and a lot of grain for when the next drought hit. "In the past we kept six months feed but looking forward we have to expect to have more droughts and longer droughts, so I expect to have two full years of feed," Mr Bootle said.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

