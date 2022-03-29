Fevola sons hot property at Pinora sale

PINORA Angus in Victoria achieved its best-ever result at its 53rd annual bull sale, where prices hit a high of $19,000.

Regarded as one of the most consistent and well-presented catalogues of bulls, the sale sold 45 bulls of the 47 offered for a sale average of $12,760 - a rise of nearly $4000 on last year's average.

Pinora Angus stud principal John Sunderman said the depth in the catalogue was evident in the strength of the sale from the first lot until the last.

"It was our best sale by a mile," Mr Sunderman said.

"We had a great day with the bulls selling strongly throughout the auction."

Sons of Milwillah Fevola M16 were sought after and included the top-priced bull, Pinora Rogan R100, who recorded estimated breeding values of +66, +11 and +153 for 200-, 400-, and 600-day weights respectively, with a birth weight (BWT) of +8.5, eye muscle area (EMA) of +2.2 and intramuscular fat (IMF) of +3.3.

"He gets his weight from his extreme length and depth," Mr Sunderman said.

"With a birth weight of 39 kilograms, we can't make them much better than this."

He was purchased by long-term client Michael Higgins, Yallourn North, Vic, whose father Brian Higgins, Yallourn North, Vic, purchased another Fevola son for the sale's second-highest price of $18,000.

The bull was Pinora Rickers R70, who measured +5.2 BWT, +2.9 EMA and +1.6 IMF, and +52, +101 and +133 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights.

The bull was praised for his moderate birth weight of 35 kilograms and big growth numbers.

Mr Higgins also purchased the equal second-top-priced bull at $18,000 for another Fevola son, Pinora Rodman R97, for his growth, carcase and docility.

The bull "had power and performance" recording a +6.8 BWT, +6.3 EMA and +2.3 IMF, as well as +55, +99 and +131 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights.

In total, 12 sons of Fevola sold to a top price of $19,000, for a draft average of $14,000.

New client Emu Park, Camperdown, Vic, was influential, purchased seven bulls for $13,000, for a draft average of $8500.

Another volume buyer was the Ferguson family, Longford, Vic, who purchased 12 bulls to a top of $17,000.

