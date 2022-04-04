Hazeldean bulls set to impress across country

This article is branded content for Hazeldean Angus.



Fertile, powerful, quiet bulls with exceptional carcase and structure.

This is what Hazeldean Angus bulls have been renowned for for more than half a century, and that's what the Cooma stud will be offering at its upcoming sales across the country.

Its impressive offering of bulls will kick off at the Hazeldean Autumn Bull Sale on May 5. There will be an inspection day held on April 26.

The sale will take place at the stud's Cooma base and will offer 80 bulls with excellent structural integrity and exceptional temperament. A selection of bulls will be sired by Hazeldean Maverick, Baldridge Beast Mode and Hazeldean Katzen.

On August 11, the Hazeldean Northern Angus Bull Sale will be held, offering 200 versatile bulls at Drillham, Queensland. The following week will see 80 bulls offered for sale in Tamworth on August 16. This New England Sale will take place at the TRLX Tamworth complex and will offer another impressive line-up of commercially focused bulls.



Hazeldean's Ed Bradley said 2022 would be the third year for Hazeldean's new sale.



"Feedback has been overall very good," he said.

QUIET AND FERTILE: Hazeldean Angus will be holding two bull sales at its Cooma base, and sales at Tamworth and Drillham, Queensland.

The Hazeldean Spring Sale will take place on September 1, offering 150 high performance bulls.

Hazeldean Angus is one of the largest Angus herds in the country, joining just over 2800 registered females for the 2021 spring calving.

The stud will auction more than 500 Angus bulls this year, and according to Hazeldean's Bea Litchfield, these bulls will be sold almost solely to commercial producers who know how to make money from their cattle.

"We know what commercial cattle producers want - because we are commercial farmers too. A commercial herd based at Myalla, Cooma is the backbone of identifying key profit drivers in a beef breeding enterprise. We sell our steers to Rangers Valley like many of our clients," she said.

"The steers need to be bred using very good Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs), excellent structure and a docile temperament to perform well on the long feeding programs for a high marbling Angus carcase.

"But to get these saleable young cattle, you need a solid breeding herd. It doesn't all come from the bulls you use - a lot of power comes from the females. Reproduction is the most important aspect of a cattle breeding business."

Mr Bradley said the stud placed huge emphasis on fertility and reproduction traits.



"Getting every possible female in calf, then calving down unassisted, then re-breeding early in the next season is one of our commercial goals," he said.

Every one of the bulls offered for sale from one of Australia's largest Angus studs will be semen tested, independently assessed and ready to perform in commercial operations.

For more information, contact Hazeldean's Ed Bradley on 0412 298 547 or Bea Litchfield on 0407 933 103, or email edbradley@hazeldean.com.au.



