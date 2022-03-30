Angus Australia and Achmea Australia search for next generation of leaders

Angus Australia and specialist farm insurer Achmea Australia are pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders Program for the next cohort of young industry representatives.



The GenAngus Future Leaders Program is open to people aged 18-40 who are looking to increase their knowledge and confidence to launch a new or existing beef enterprise.



Now in its fourth year, the alliance between Angus Australia and specialist farm insurer Achmea provides an exciting opportunity for the next generation to fast-track their leadership in the beef industry.



Successful participants will attend an intensive three-day workshop in Adelaide, SA, from June 1-3 with industry professionals to help them start their own business in the beef industry or take that next step in their existing business.



Since its inception in 2018, the joint Angus Australia and Achmea Australia GenAngus Future Leaders Program has supported more than 30 young members of the beef industry.



Angus Australia's extension and youth manager, Jake Phillips, said the ongoing support from Achmea Australia has been integral to the success of programs like the GenAngus Future Leaders program, which is aimed at accelerating the development of emerging leaders in the agricultural industry.



"The role of Angus Youth is to provide opportunities to young people with an interest in the beef industry to advance their personal and professional development," Mr Phillips said.



"These young people are our future leaders in the Angus breed and also the beef industry which will help to support the agricultural sector's objective to reach $100 billion of farm gate value by 2030.



"We appreciate the support that organisations such as Achmea Australia provide which allow us to provide industry-leading opportunities to young people with an interest in cattle and this excellent industry."

GenAngus participant from 2021, Jasmine Green, highlighted how important it is to have support for the next generation.



"Discussions that will progress from this workshop and the skill sets that have been given to us as young people moving forward in the industry are important, it really shows that vision Achmea Australia has in terms of supporting the industry," Mrs Green said.



Achmea Australia national strategic alliance manager, Richard Officer, said the GenAngus program is all about giving emerging beef industry leaders a step ahead in the next phase of their careers.



"As Australia's specialist farm insurer, we are committed to protecting and enhancing agricultural communities and we are therefore delighted to support the GenAngus Future Leaders Program once again," Mr Officer said.



"The GenAngus Program is an enriching leadership experience to help empower emerging leaders, strengthen their leadership skills and encourage them to step outside their comfort zones."



The 2022 GenAngus Program will take place June 1-3 in Adelaide, SA. For further information regarding the GenAngus Future Leaders Program and/or to apply please visit the Angus Australia website.



Applications close on April 8.



