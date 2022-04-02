Is it time to revisit 'national service'?

Is it time for young people to once again "ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country"? Photo: Shutterstock

National security is looming as a major factor in the forthcoming federal election, as indeed it should, given the parlous state of our national defence readiness in these uncertain times.

The government has already committed itself to serious outlays on new defence hardware, although most of it won't be delivered until well into the future.

Scott Morrison has also pledged to increase the size of the Australian Defence Force by 30 per cent, or some 18,500 uniformed personnel, by 2040, which is welcome news, but does it go far enough?

More to the point, does it get to the nub of the problem, which is that after so many years of peace, and rising standards of living, we have allowed ourselves as a nation to become complacent, self-indulgent and improvident?

We have blithely ceded to China our once-comprehensive manufacturing sector, and the self-sufficiency it used to give us, and left it to Uncle Sam to be our protector in matters of defence.

Only now, with the rise of overt militarism and aggression elsewhere at the hands of expansionist despots, are we waking up to our lack of preparedness, and vulnerability.

At the same time, the growing frequency of natural disasters fuelled (so we are told) by climate change is exposing serious gaps in our emergency response capabilities.

Perhaps it's time we made a more serious effort to protect the way of life we have for too long taken for granted, and heed the memorable words of the late US president John F. Kennedy: 'Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country'.

A good starting point would be to reintroduce some form of national service, with the dual aims of boosting our defence preparedness and restoring a national sense of civic responsibility.

Academic Greg Craven, writing in The Australian, cites Switzerland, where every male is required to undergo military service from age 21 to 30.



'We should develop something similar, adapted to Australian values," he says. "Anyone not wanting military training could work throughout the community on valuable projects."



This ties in with another suggestion which emerged earlier this month from former governor-general and army chief, Sir Peter Cosgrove, who called for the establishment of a national civilian emergency response force, along the lines of the Army Reserve, to deal with national disasters. Another proposal gaining support is an expansion of school cadet corps, as floated in a recent poll commissioned by former deputy PM John Anderson.

While the practical benefits of any such schemes would be immediately apparent, perhaps the greater payoff would be in the attitudinal changes they would bring about, replacing our present sense of entitlement with a sense of duty.