'Ripping' weaner sale at Cooma

Cooma Associated Agents yarded 3334 cattle at today's autumn weaner sale, featuring 2570 steers and 757 heifers.



The steers sold to $2720 (435kg) and averaged $2214, while the heifers sold to $2460 and averaged $1893.

'Chippy' Boller, Boller and Co, Cooma, with Mick Flanagan, Jindabyne, and his pen of 10 Angus steers, 12-14 months and weighing 330kg sold for $2300.

The quality was extraordinary across the entire yarding and drew the comment from Myles Buchanan, manager Nutrien Cooma, it was 'the best he has seen in 35 years.'

"Coming out of the drought we are seeing producers concentrating on less numbers but better quality," he said.

"They are more conscious of their direction, buying better bulls and achieving the results we see today."

Alex, Archie, Ava, Alfie, Clare and Angus Andrich, Dalgety, with thier pen of 11 Rosskin/Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 355kg sold for $2370.

'Chippy' Boller, Boller and Company, Cooma, said today's sale was a 'magnificent result for vendors.'

"It was a very strong sale and with the herd rebuild on the Monaro it is not surprising producers have the confidence to re-invest in quality bulls," he said.



"There were a lot of good line which drew a wide range of buyers, and as the seasons return it will only attract more buyers to future sales."

Tim Scholfield, Elders Cooma, quoted the market 10-15c/kg up on last sale.



"It was an incredible, absolutely brilliant sale," he said.



"The calves presented very well, the best in my time and you can see the better breeding is coming through."



He said people are focused on breeding better cattle having come out of the drought with reduced numbers.



"There was so much competition in today's sale because of the bigger yarding and buyers were able to put together big lines of cattle."



Damien Roach, Nutrien Cooma, said the offering was the 'heaviest in memory.'

"It is the result of the good season and producers are also buying better bulls," he said.

"Prices were $300-$400 up on last year."

Top price for steers was $2720 paid for 13 Brookfield Park-blood Angus weighing 435kg and offered by DG Hopkins, Jerangle, while the top priced heifers at $2460 where 24 unweighed Angus offered by RNH Wallace, Dalgety.



Buyers from Pakenham, Leongatha, Myrtleford and Wodonga in Victoria, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Albury, Coonamable and Goulburn.

Cooma agents Boller and Co, Elders and Nutrien conducted the sale.

Full results next week

