Charleville Dorper sale hits $6600 top, $3710 average

The bids were flying at the annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper sale on Wednesday last week, and while some buyers went home happy customers, others were left empty handed.



The six vendors were Amarula Dorpers, Moree, Analara Dorpers, Dubbo, BaseCamp White Dorpers, Kogan, Qld, Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra, Smit Dorpers and Boondara White Dorpers, Mungallala, Qld, and Boonoon Dorpers, Weengallon, Qld.



Overall, 123 rams sold to average $3710 and gross a total of $456,400.



The $6600 top-priced ram was a White Dorper offered by Wayne and Karen Dingle of Smit Dorpers and Boondara White Dorpers and bought by the Jukes family of Tregoning, Morven, Qld.



At their second Charleville sale the Dingle's sold 20 White Dorpers and 17 Dorpers, averaging $3605.



The two top-priced Dorper rams sold for $5800 apiece, offered by the Southern family of Boonoon Dorpers, and the Kirby family of Amarula Dorpers, Moree.

The Jukes family purchased one of the top Dorpers in their mob of 14 rams secured at the sale, while the other went home with the Boland family, Mitchell, Qld.



Mr Jukes said he generally looks for size and length when choosing his rams, and he definitely got that from those that he purchased in Charleville last week.

Bulk buyers were the Winten family, Morven, Qld, who bought 20 rams at an average of $3690, and the Heinemann family, Charleville, Qld, who purchased 10 rams to average $3460.



Nutrien selling agent Gus Foott said the strong competition amongst bidders was testament to both the quality genetics on offer, and the rise of the Dorper breed over the last two years



"Everyone was very happy with the quality on offer and they showed that by digging their hands in their pockets," he said.



"I think the work that's been done over the last five or six years with all of these dog fences going up, along with the good season, Dorper numbers have really risen over the last 18 months to two years.



"The good season has allowed a lot of people to retain all their females and build on their numbers."

The majority of buyers were from local areas while some came from as far down as Cobar.



