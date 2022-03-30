Tesla lands massive energy contract for Darlington Point

Edify Energy's massive project set for Darlington Point has settled on using Tesla 'Megapack' batteries to provide greener energy for the area.

The "Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage Systems" project is an effort to bring three independent projects together to provide cleaner energy on demand for the Riverina. The batteries will store solar energy from the Darlington Point substation for release in times of high demand.



It's vitally important, as the existing energy contract expires in July as the Liddell power station closes and the 3.2 billion dollar replacement contract takes over.



Tesla won the contract after the success of the Gannawarra Energy Storage System in Victoria, leading Edify Energy to finalise the EPC contract with them. While Tesla will construct the batteries, operation will belong exclusively to Shell Energy as part of the multibillion dollar deal.

Mayor of the Murrumbidgee council Ruth McCrae said that they had a responsibility to find cleaner, renewable energy sources.

"We find ourselves in this very desirable renewable energy zone,"



"We have a responsibility to generate alternative methods of power to manage our climate as responsibly as we can," she said.

At the same time though, she was not thrilled about the gamble that Edify Energy takes in replacing the Liddell power station.

"The challenge is that they are seeking to decommission these power stations that are having adverse impacts on the climate but being ready to activate the alternative power is - well, the proof is going to be in the pudding to make sure we don't lose capacity in the changeover."



"The hard reality is that you can't just chop one out and hope that the new one solves the issues," Ms McCrae said.

Edify Energy's Chief Executive John Cole said that the implementation of new technology was a crucial step to overcoming roadblocks in going green.



"One of the key drivers in our business is innovation and the strong belief that most roadblocks to a greener energy system can be overcome with the advancement in technology," he explained.



"The advantages of large-scale batteries in our growing world of renewables are well documented and supported."

