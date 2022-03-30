Young Auctioneers Competion 2022 | Livestream

Follow us on Facebook
Gaps closing between feed and malting barley
A closing of the malt-feed barley price spread and competition from other highly-priced crops have set the scene for a potential global malting barley shortage.
Iconic homestead gutted by fire
The former home of the Cattle King Sir Sidney Kidman has gone up in flames at Kapunda High School, where it has stood for approximately 100 years.
Clear vision needed for farming future
There were certainly some constructive measures in the Treasurer's pre-election budget,
Rabbit biocontrol funding missing from budget
Rabbit numbers are ballooning but there was nothing in the federal budget for the national rabbit biocontrol program, which runs out of funding on June 30, jeopardising research into new control measures.
Survey finds more Aussies know farmers would suffer from a live ex shut down
The second in a series of surveys had some interesting results.