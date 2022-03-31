Follow us on Facebook
From the front page
Sponsored by
Flood reduced yarding sells to solid bidding at Inverell weaner sale
The sun came out after a wet lead-up to Thursday's first weaner sale of the season with the bidding fully firm on a strong market.
Kempsey local's passion for the pink shirt
On to his second location of the Elders traineeship, Hugh Shannon is living out his dream career as a livestock agent wearing the well known pink shirt.
Agents make bid for young auctioneer glory
The gift of the gab is a common cliché used to describe agents and auctioneers, but it takes more than just talk to walk away with a trophy at the Young Auctioneers Competition, which incorporates both NSW and national finals, in Sydney.
Vying to be the nation's best young auctioneer
They are young, they've got something to spruik and they're coming to Sydney.
CSIRO needs go ahead on live lumpy skin virus imports
Calls for urgent industry conversation to import live lumpy skin virus for science
Gaps closing between feed and malting barley
A closing of the malt-feed barley price spread and competition from other highly-priced crops have set the scene for a potential global malting barley shortage.