Flood reduced yarding sells to solid bidding at Inverell weaner sale

Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange yarded 2096 head of cattle on Thursday with weaner steers to $2626 and feeder heifers to $2273.
Light-weight weaner steers 200 to 280kg averaged 753.05c/kg or 884.13 with the tops making 830c/kg and $2128.26. Steers 280-330kg, 466head, averaged 730.17c/kg or 238.84 and pulled top bids of 782c/kg and $2376.27. Heavier weaners 330-400kg, 229 head, averaged 662.79 or $2382.26 and hit a high of 718c/kg and $2626.80.
Lighter weaner heifers 200-280kg dominated the female portion making up more than half at 455 head to average 697.81 or 1712.55 and reached a top of 782c/kg and $2046.84. Heifers 280-330kg, 311hd, averaged 656.31c/kg or $1970.62 and hit a high of 746c/kg and $2273.81.
Angus Steers produced by JD and DJ Presnell made 702 cents a kilogram at 343.61kg to bring $2412.15.
The sale was hosted by CL Squires and Co with Robbie Bloch and Will Claridge catching the bids.
- More details right here as the information comes in!
Further reading:
Cattlemen call for lumpy skin virus vaccine
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.