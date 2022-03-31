Flood reduced yarding sells to solid bidding at Inverell weaner sale

Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange yarded 2096 head of cattle on Thursday with weaner steers to $2626 and feeder heifers to $2273.

Light-weight weaner steers 200 to 280kg averaged 753.05c/kg or 884.13 with the tops making 830c/kg and $2128.26. Steers 280-330kg, 466head, averaged 730.17c/kg or 238.84 and pulled top bids of 782c/kg and $2376.27. Heavier weaners 330-400kg, 229 head, averaged 662.79 or $2382.26 and hit a high of 718c/kg and $2626.80.

Lighter weaner heifers 200-280kg dominated the female portion making up more than half at 455 head to average 697.81 or 1712.55 and reached a top of 782c/kg and $2046.84. Heifers 280-330kg, 311hd, averaged 656.31c/kg or $1970.62 and hit a high of 746c/kg and $2273.81.

Angus Steers produced by JD and DJ Presnell made 702 cents a kilogram at 343.61kg to bring $2412.15.



The sale was hosted by CL Squires and Co with Robbie Bloch and Will Claridge catching the bids.

