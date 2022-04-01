Looking the goods at Coonamble country qualifier races

There were congratulations all round for a great race meeting put on by the Coonamble Jockey Club for the Country Championships qualifier.

One facebook club follower wrote: "A very big congratulations to the amazing hard working committee. Such a wonderful day, you should be so proud of yourselves."

A large array of local and city-based sponsors supported the meeting.

Racing at Coonamble is a 157-year-old tradition.

The feature race, 2022 WRA Country Championship Qualifier, 1400m, was won by Great Buy, trained by Brett Robb, Dubbo, with jockey Michael Heagney. Second was Amulet Street, Trainer: Clint Lundholm, Jockey: Hugh Bowman and third was Ferus, Trainer: Clint Lundholm, Jockey: Ashley Morgan. Both Great Buy and Amulet Street are headed to the country championships final at Randwick on April 2.

Fashions In the Field winners were: Best dressed lady over 35, Sharon Edmonds from Newcastle, Best Dressed Lady 35 and under, Kate Groves from Gunnedah; Zac and Rachel Buckley from Coonamble were this year's best dressed couple; Best dressed man, Tyler Cleary Coonamble

