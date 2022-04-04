Innovation in ruminant nutrition identifies new avenue for profitability

This is branded content for AusFarm Nutrition Products.

Wagga Wagga based business and leaders in ruminant nutrition innovation, AusFarm Nutrition Products, have recently expanded their manufacturing facility for the second time in eight years as demand for their extensive range of liquid and granular mineral supplements has skyrocketed.

Dr Paul Meggison, owner and Chief Nutritionist at AusFarm Nutrition Products, is encouraged by the growing demand for mineral, vitamin and trace element supplementation, irrespective of seasonal conditions.



"It's a sign that producers have a deeper understanding of their animals and their interaction with the environment," Dr Meggison said.

"Livestock nutritional requirements and availability change throughout the production cycle and as the season progresses.



"The purpose of nutritional supplementation is to correct deficiencies that arise from mismatches between requirements and availability, therefore promoting animal health, wellbeing and production."

Consistent with the value of the sheep market, much of AusFarm Nutrition's recent growth has been attributed to a jump in popular, Feedsafe accredited, lambing supplements, StockMins-EweLamLac and StockMins-Hoof n Horn.



"Interest has really shot up. Lamb survival has become a hot topic for farmers looking to boost profitability," Dr Meggison said.



Ewes in great condition producing thriving lambs.

"We have identified a need in the market and are filling that need in the form of innovative nutritional supplementation."

According to Dr Meggison, the main barriers to adoption of mineral supplementation by producers are what to use, when to feed it.



This can be simplified by understanding the ewe's requirements at specific times, such as lambing.



"The ten-week period, from late-pregnancy to early-lactation, when the ewe is growing a foetus, birthing a lamb and producing milk, is arguably the most important time for mineral supplementation.



"In most cases, grazing pasture alone cannot replenish the minerals drawn from the ewe to support the lamb.

"Energy is the most limiting nutrient during the lambing period; however, it is generally identified early on and can be corrected by feeding grain," he explained.

"Deficiencies in essential minerals, vitamins and trace elements are less noticeable but grow exponentially during pregnancy and, if left uncorrected, can attribute to lower birth weights, lost ewes and lambs and mis-mothering."

"This is where StockMins-EweLamLac and StockMins-Hoof n Horn really add value.



"They elevate the body status of essential minerals, vitamins and trace elements at a time of peak demand," Dr Meggison said.

The AusFarm Nutrition Products Technical Support Team. From left to right Rob Meggison, Dr Paul Meggison and Micheal Savli.

"It's important to understand that not all lambing supplements are equal, and it's valuable to know what you're feeding and whether it's the best solution for you."

A recent independent trial involving single bearing ewes showed that ewes supplemented with StockMins-EweLamLac HE performed significantly better than ewes supplemented with magnesium oxide, lime and salt throughout the lambing period. The key indicators measured were:

Improved weaning percentage (3.3 per cent greater)

Higher lamb weaning weights (6.1kg heavier)

Greater weight retention in ewes (4.8kg heavier at weaning)

See trial summary here.

Despite strong growth in lambing supplementation, Dr Meggison believes that this is only the beginning.



"We are only capturing the tip of the iceberg, but with a focus on education and communication we can hopefully add value to many more producers."

