Tenterfield steers to $2649

Tenterfield yarded 940 head of weaner cattle on Thursday with a quarter of the expected numbers kept back by wet weather and yet buyer demand was strong with heifers from breeding particularly competitive.

Angus heifers with Sara Park blood from Geoff and Clair Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo, made 800 cents a kilogram for 295 kilograms going back to the paddock at Deepwater.

Plenty of cattle were offered as Russian Eligible, although Queensland buyers took the most, while local restockers were very active. A pen of 26 Angus steers from Peter and John Cusack, Woodside, 229kg, made 902c/kg or $2065 and didn't go far from home.

Glendara Partnership Company at Wallangarra sold milk-tooth Angus steers with Glen Isa and Ascot blood, the top pen 414kg making 640c/kg or $2649 going over the border through KellCo.

Brad Kelly, Tenterfield, sold Angus steers 252kg for 708c/kg or $1784.

Brian Grogan, Tenterfield, sold Murray Grey/Charolais heifers, 269kg for 630c/kg or $1694. His Speckle Park cross/Murray Grey steers, 302kg made 626c/kg or $1890.

Angus steers from Geoff Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo 345kg made 750c/kg or $2587 at Tenterfield on Thursday.

Limousin steers 295kg made 802c/kg for Brett and Allan Lawrence, Tenterfield.

The Ferguson family, Tarban, sold Hereford steers with Merriwa blood 198kg for 848c/kg, staying local.

A run of 98 weaners sold by Mark and Ange Harvey, Mt McKenzie, sold to a lead of 872c/kg for 216kg going to Glen Innes.

An Angus cow with calf from Jed McGowan brought $3700.

"It was a great market," said agent Matthew Duff. "The line of calves were lighter than usual, with the heavy ones sold early, but these were exceptional."

The sale was held by Harold Curry with Alford and Duff real estate agencies, Tenterfield, and was simulcast on AuctionsPlus.

