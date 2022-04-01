JAD Speckle Park's fourth on-farm sale hits $52,000

Buyers from across Australia were chasing cattle in the 4th JAD Speckle Park bull and female sale for a full clearance.

Just three lots in to the sale, the top priced bull was achieved. 18-month-old, JAD Rare Cat R109, caught the eye of Minnamurra Speckle Parks, Dennis Power, Coolah.



The pedigree of this bull, in particular his sire, Maungahina Legacy, was a big drawing card for Mr Power as he said they were chasing the Legacy genetics for the Minnamurra herd.



As the heifer lots came up, there was a small shift in clientele with a partnership of Te Mooi Speckle parks, Banalla, Vic, and Penryhol Speckle Parks, Dhurringile, Vic, putting in the final bid to secure the top priced female, JAD 26T Yorbalinda R77, for $24,000.

The 18-month-old River Hill Traffic Jam 26T daughter was pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) to JAD Quistacat Q48, for a September calving.

Eight pens of commercial heifers were also offered in the sale with a pen of six F2 and F3 PTIC heifers making the top price of $7000 a head for purchasers Kieran and Bree Quinn, Quinn Cattle Co, Bundaberg, Qld.

Embryo packages topped at $2750 twice, firstly for a package of four Ravenworth Prairie Lily 123G x Maungahina Promise embryos, and a then for package of four Ravenworth Prairie Lily 123G x Greenwood Future 20F.



Both of these packages were purchased by Kapernick Farming Pty Ltd, Gin Gin, Qld.

The online presence was strong with 63 active bidders on AuctionsPlus during the sale, 24 of which were successful purchasers for a total of 45 lots sold online.

The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst, with guest auctioneer Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, Arcadia, Vic, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.



Sale breakdown:

34 of 34 stud bulls sold to $52,000 and averaged $23,000

36 of 36 stud heifers sold to $24,000 and averaged $15,333

4 of 4 commercial bulls sold and averaged $17,000

8 of 8 pens of commercial heifers sold to $7000/head and averaged $4905/head

8 of 8 embryo packages sold to $2750 and averaged $2250

Sale Gross of $1,763,400

Full results in next weeks The Land

