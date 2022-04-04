Schute Bell charity steer to be sold at 2pm

The auction of the Schute Bell Badgery Lumby (SBBL) charity steer during the 2022 Sydney Royal will once more benefit The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, which has received more than $500,000 from the steer sale during the past 23 years.

Schute Bell has conducted the auction now in its 24th year, raising in excess of $500,000 with all proceeds going to The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

The idea was borne out of a luncheon held in the Woolloomooloo Hotel, where the late Colin Sanders, CEO RAS of NSW, Mike Harvey, general manager The Land, the late Colin Munro, ABC Rural, Ron Jones, executive director of the Stock and Station Agents Association of NSW and Keith Prosser, SBBL.



Mr Prosser took the concept to Robert Ryan, general manager of SBBL who gladly endorsed the company support, and in 1998 the first steer was offered for auction.

The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute was chosen as the recipient charity, because two employees of SSBL had recently had open heart surgery.

It has evolved into one of the feature events during the Sydney Show, and where the Schute Bell Charity steer represents the feature cattle breed.

This year with the Simmental breed being the focus, a steer has been purchased from the Hartfield Simmental stud, Suttons Forest, while the second Simmental steer which is also pedigree certified was bought from the Pittman family, Lomberah.

This year the steers have been prepared by the young ladies in the Show Cattle Team of the Presbyterian Ladies College, Armidale, with the guidance of Tim Light and Briony Looker.

Two steers are prepared in case of mishap and the one chosen to be the charity steer is the one which is most successful in the led steer class.

It will be offered for sale on April 8 in the sale amphitheatre at 2pm and for further information, please contact Todd Clarke, SBBL on 0428248427.

This year four year old Ollie and his parents Paul and Kellie will be a guest at the auction, along with Robert Byrne, head of Philanthropy at The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

Ollie was born with two serious heart defects, and has endured endured two major surgeries before he was three months old.

He is now a very happy boy leading a full life but will need to have at least one more open-heart surgery in the future.

This year the SBBL team will be given a tour through The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

