Ensuring ground cover at Canowindra

The first thing you notice when driving into Scott and Annie Hickman's property Oatleigh east of Canowindra, is the prolificacy of the pasture in late summer.

Of course the density could be said to be a result of the amazing spring of 2021 continuing through a benign summer, but in early March the diversity of the mixed-species pasture can be also attributed to Mr Hickman's desire to transform the family property after years of drought.

The 750ha property has been in the Hickman family for the past 32 years and is the home to a core flock of breeding ewes with numbers of trading lambs and cattle dependent upon seasonal and market conditions.

During those years, Mr Hickman had managed the stock and property according to the accepted concepts then current; but it was a heavy hailstorm which caused severe damage to the property in 2005 which caused he and his wife to seriously reconsider their management practices.

"I don't think everyone does what we do here nor do I expect them to," he said.

"But we work within principles and processes we've been taught and they work anywhere in the world but just because I want to run our business this way doesn't mean everyone else has too."

Up until 2006 Mr Hickman said his operation was a typical mixed-faming operation, with half the property under full-time minimum tillage cropping and the balance carried sheep and cattle.

"We were very 'industrialised' agriculture," he said.

"In 2005 we had the hailstorm and during 2006 we had 258mm rain and we fed every animal on the farm and turned it into a desert."

With the benefit of hindsight, Mr Hickman said he didn't notice the damage to the landscape, being too busy keeping his animals alive.

"It was only later when looking at our photos that I noticed what I had done to my landscape," he said.

"Then we got another hailstorm in 2007 which totally wiped us out."

Mr Hickman acknowledged the drought and hailstorm damage put his family under a lot of financial stress and the ecological loss was severe, together putting enormous stress on the health of his family.

"It was very stressful, but in 2010 we did some grazing training through a RCS 'Grazing for Profit' course - which made a lot of sense," he said.

"It taught me some principles and also opened my eyes to some tools and thought processes, setting goals and visions which actually made a lot of sense."

At the conclusion of that course, Mr Hickman decided to make a wholesale change to the manner in which he would manage his land and stock for the future.

Twelve years later, and after three years of drought, the benefits are being recognised.

He came through that drought with far less stress than in 2006 and he was able to maintain the integrity of his landscape.

"Our soil was still totally covered with pasture and every bit of rain during that time and following the break subsequently stayed on the farm," he said.

"That was a big plus - and we actually never completely destocked - we reduced our numbers but continued to maintain livestock on available pastures matching our stocking rate to carry capacity as best we could."

Mr Hickman further noted they were able to maintain profitability during that period but at the same time very aware of looking after the farm and landscape ecology.

"Obviously our stress levels were very low during that time and that made us aware that what we were doing was working," he said.

"And we are building resilience into our farm, which is probably the most important thing of the lot."

There are many things beyond the control of landholders like climate and weather, but Mr Hickman said building resilience will in some way ameliorate the negative impact.

"Whatever we can do better now will benefit future generations," he said.

"Obviously, one of my big goals is to leave the land in a better and more resilient state for the next generations to follow and I think that is an important one."

The big changes for Mr Hickman were using grass budgeting tools, grazing charts and learning to recognise the amount of pasture available for his stock.

"It means we can match our stocking rate to carrying capacity, while keeping our soil covered at all times," he said.

"We also have a big emphasis on having green plants growing for as long as possible which means we have a big focus on biodiversity in the landscape."

All of the elements in combination are allowing Mr Hickman to build the natural capital of the landscape which he said was really important.

"I am really passionate about using animals to improve the landscape and I think that is one that we all need to get our heads around," he said.

"Our soil is a big bank and animals are the natural recyclers in our landscape, they help the functions of our landscape work and regenerate and we can make money out of them at the same time."

