Storage solutions to suit your business

As every Australian knows, rainfall falls into one of two camps - far too little, or a great deal too much.



To collect and store water for the times when there is a drought or dryer times it is essential for the survival of a farming businesses and especially those operations which have livestock.



Bushman Tanks is an Australian owned and operated business which was originally founded in 1989 and have their roots in rural Australia.



They provide quality tanks, pumps and accessories for rural, residential and industrial applications since the start of their business.



For farmers, Bushmans provide water, liquid fertiliser, and molasses storage.



Chris Glenn, managing director at Bushman Tanks, has a personal understanding of water on a farm, having grown up on a mixed farming property in the foothills of the Great Dividing Range.



"The business has been built over many years, and we have more experience in making larger polyethylene tanks and accessories than anyone across the industry," Mr Glenn said.



"Our commitment to excellent customer service is reflected in that we are close to our customers and we have manufacturing plants and sales support offices in NSW, QLD, SA and VIC.



"This allows us to understand the local requirements of the Australian market.



"We also have our own delivery fleet and offer an installation and fit out service, ensuring that our customers are receiving reliable and dependable service."