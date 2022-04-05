Dungog Angus cows with calves to $4500 a unit

File photo.

DESPITE a downpour in the region late last week agents Dillon and Sons yarded about 218 cattle in their annual Dungog Angus sale held last Friday.

Auctioneer Kel Sullivan said the bulk of the yarding were weaner steers with a few breeders to follow.

"Weaner steer prices were up a little but the rest of the yarding was on par with the last store market held in February," Mr Sullivan said.

The best of the weaner steers were a draft of 60 steers sold by Raglan Pastoral Company with the lead pen purchased by Doug Speeding of Myall Creek for $2300 a head.



The weaner heifers made $1975 top money for heifers sold by Nick and Victoria Humphries of Sugarloaf to Erin O'Neill, Pine Brush.

Meanwhile Forres Angus stud, Dungog, sold the top pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers to David Gorton, Stroud, for $3900.

The market-topping cows with calves were on account of Paul Valaire, Glen Oak, and they were purchased by Fermanagh Holdings, Pine Brush, for $4500 a unit.



Angus first-calvers were also sold by V and J Thompson, Dungog, to Paul Roberts at Bandon Grove for $4400.

Buyers were from the local district and as far afield as Pokolbin.

