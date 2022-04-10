Sunny rose to the top in the Red Poll ring

Sydney Royal 2022: Red Poll breed results

Beef
Aa

All the results from the Red Poll ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Aa

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.

No. of exhibits: 21

Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi

Reserve junior champion bull: Lagoona Pheonix, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale

Junior champion female: Omega 3 Gracie, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi

Reserve junior champion female: Stormley Velet, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic

Senior champion bull: Red Rush Prince Louis,exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds

Reserve senior champion bull: Red Cactus Otta, exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Vic

Senior champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds

Reserve senior champion female: Stormley Tilly, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic

Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi

Grand champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds

Supreme exhibit: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi

Pair of bulls: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale

Sire's/dam's progeny group: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.