Sunny rose to the top in the Red Poll ring

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.



No. of exhibits: 21



Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi



Reserve junior champion bull: Lagoona Pheonix, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale



Junior champion female: Omega 3 Gracie, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi



Reserve junior champion female: Stormley Velet, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic



Senior champion bull: Red Rush Prince Louis,exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds



Reserve senior champion bull: Red Cactus Otta, exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Vic



Senior champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds



Reserve senior champion female: Stormley Tilly, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic



Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi



Grand champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds

Supreme exhibit: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi



Pair of bulls: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale



Sire's/dam's progeny group: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale



