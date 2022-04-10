Sunny rose to the top in the Red Poll ring

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
No. of exhibits: 21
Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi
Reserve junior champion bull: Lagoona Pheonix, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale
Junior champion female: Omega 3 Gracie, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi
Reserve junior champion female: Stormley Velet, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic
Senior champion bull: Red Rush Prince Louis,exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds
Reserve senior champion bull: Red Cactus Otta, exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Vic
Senior champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds
Reserve senior champion female: Stormley Tilly, exhibited by S Strom and sons, Barham, Vic
Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi
Grand champion female: Wilanstie Albury, exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Saumarez Ponds
Supreme exhibit: Omega 3 Sunil, exhibited by Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Quirindi
Pair of bulls: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale
Sire's/dam's progeny group: Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.