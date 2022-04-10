Radical wins for Cooney and Gilbert

Sydney Royal 2022: Australian Lowline breed results

All the results from the Australian Lowline ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Judge: Bronwyn Neilsen, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.

No. of exhibits: 17

Junior champion bull: Cann Valley Solar Eclipse, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic

Reserve junior champion bull: Whitby Farm Billy Idol, exhibited by Whitby Farm Lowlines, Zeerust, Vic

Junior champion female: Cann Valley Super Moon, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic

Reserve junior champion female: Rotherwood Ravishing Girl, exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Senior champion bull: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Reserve senior champion bull: Whitby farm Remus, exhibited by Whitby Farm Lowlines, Zeerust, Vic

Senior champion female: Phoenix Quinn, exhibited by Jada Buchan, Little Dream Lowlines, Cowra

Reserve senior champion female: Tarrawarra Fantasia, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Grand champion bull: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Grand champion female: Phoenix Quinn, exhibited by Jada Buchan, Little Dream Lowlines, Cowra

Supreme exhibit: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Pair of bulls: Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic

