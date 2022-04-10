Radical wins for Cooney and Gilbert

+9



















Judge: Bronwyn Neilsen, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.



No. of exhibits: 17



Junior champion bull: Cann Valley Solar Eclipse, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic



Reserve junior champion bull: Whitby Farm Billy Idol, exhibited by Whitby Farm Lowlines, Zeerust, Vic



Junior champion female: Cann Valley Super Moon, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic



Reserve junior champion female: Rotherwood Ravishing Girl, exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic



Senior champion bull: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic

Reserve senior champion bull: Whitby farm Remus, exhibited by Whitby Farm Lowlines, Zeerust, Vic



Senior champion female: Phoenix Quinn, exhibited by Jada Buchan, Little Dream Lowlines, Cowra



Reserve senior champion female: Tarrawarra Fantasia, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic



Grand champion bull: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic



Grand champion female: Phoenix Quinn, exhibited by Jada Buchan, Little Dream Lowlines, Cowra

Supreme exhibit: Rotherwood Radical, exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Cann River, Vic



Pair of bulls: Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, Vic

