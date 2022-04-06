Sydney Royal to mark major milestones for bush institutions

THERE will be plenty of reasons to celebrate at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, especially for one of the state's most beloved institutions.

Not only will this year's show mark the 200th anniversary of the Royal Agricultural Society, but it will also make up part of the CWA of NSW's centenary celebrations.

To mark the occasion as only the CWA can, hundreds of its members are expected to gather in Sydney to once again feed the masses in its iconic Tea Room.

The world-famous Tea Room, which raises an average of $150,000 every year to help the organisation run assistance programs, will also be toasting to an anniversary as it was first launched 75 years ago, and last year alone more than 41,000 scones were served by CWA volunteers in the Tea Room.

CWA of NSW president Stephanie Stanhope said with increased crowd numbers expected at this year's show, the record of 5125 scones sold in a single day, during the 2018 show, could be toppled.

"There's so many reasons to celebrate at this year's show, with the bicentenary of the RAS and our Tea Room anniversary, which is an important milestone for our members, particularly those who have volunteered so much of their time over the past 75 years," she said.

"The fact we can be part of the RAS' 200th anniversary and that it coincides with our own centenary makes this such an important occasion.



"Both associations share a passion for rural and regional NSW and the goal of furthering the interests of our regions, so we can't wait for the gates to open on the 2022 Royal Easter Show."



As well as serving up traditional favorites, the CWA of NSW will also be offering a centenary memento in the form of a showbag featuring goodies such as an apron, cookie, mug and jams.

Agricultural machinery giant Case IH will also be toasting to its 180th anniversary during the show and much like the CWA of NSW will be doing what it does best to help mark the occasion in Sydney.

The company will supply a fleet of tractors to assist with the daily set-up of the main arena for a variety of events that will be hosted across the 12 days of the show.

Case IH Australia-New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said the company was pleased to be supporting the show in 2022.



"We're looking forward to helping the RAS mark its 200th birthday, in what is a big year for our brand as well," Mr McCann said.



"To be able to play a role in what will be the biggest show yet for the RAS is a unique opportunity and we also value the chance to assist with the running of the event through the provision of machinery and staff."



