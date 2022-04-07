Getting the balance right on energy

The challenge of renewable energy needs to address agricultural productivity, and better balance the gains to the state with the impacts to our regions.

We have some of the most amazing agricultural land you could hope for, but as our regions become more and more popular, we're increasingly being faced with the question of how we manage this finite resource.

Towns and cities are growing, industries and businesses are expanding, and people are looking at where they can build their new homes and infrastructure.



So, it's no surprise that a dramatically different use of productive rural land is gaining attention, especially with land prices soaring in value.

In the past NSW rode on the sheep's back, with rural towns growing and leading to diverse agriculture and communities.



But the ups and downs of seasons and markets are a constant challenge to the viability of rural businesses, and diversification is seen by some as a way to smooth out the peaks and troughs.

One opportunity for the bush to again help NSW prosper is in renewable energy, but it needs to be achieved without dividing communities and creating winners and losers.



We need a government that guides our state and our nation through these challenges of new and vastly different land uses, not one that barges through the farmgate.

Farming communities are united by a common goal and a sharing of knowledge, skills and machines, and there is a tolerance to change.



But we will not find acceptance of new uses for productive agricultural land by simply delivering windfalls to energy companies based on their promises of being good citizens.

Vast numbers of city dwellers are moving to the regions for a sense of community and the joys of country living.



But just as accommodating our new neighbours is a challenge in terms of housing, the challenge of renewable energy needs to address agricultural productivity, and better balance the gains to the state with the impacts to our regions.

Governments and investors need to work with communities - not against them - to find a way for these projects to move forward without impacting agricultural production.

Pete Arkle, NSW Farmers CEO



