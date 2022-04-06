Sumo genetics attract bidders eager for diversity

Sumo Wagyu sold a full blood heifer, in calf to a sale top of $23,000 at their annual production sale at Lawrence via Grafton on Tuesday where bids came from afar as the United States but the top bid went to a local buyer from The River City.

The black two year old fullblood, dehorned, Sumo Aizakura R150 is a daughter of Mayura L064 and was bought as a foundation dam, to supply donor eggs to a recipient herd.

Underbidders on this top bid included Rodney Fisher, Comboyne and father and son team from Rosevale, Qld, Alex and Oscar Saez, who paid $17,000 for the three year old black cow Sumo Hikokura Q174, fullblood and dehorned.

The well balanced daughter of Sumo Michifuku F154, who was known to produces progeny with consistent carcase data averaging marble score 8.3, came with an Estimated Breeding Value marble score of +2.2 and above average carcase weight, ranking in the top 5pc across all indexes.

Interest in Sumo's 33 years of genetic experience in full-blood Wagyu also realised bids of $14,000 from Charlie Pye, Gingie Pastoral Co, Coonamble, for a choice of embryos from Sumo Hikohime Q132, or Sumo Dai 2 Kinntou Q208 both going back to Sumo Itoshigenami G113 and rated in the top one per cent across all indexes, in the case of Q208 and in three of the four for Q132.

Volume buyer was Stephen Gibbons, Birregura, Vic, taking away a cow and a calf for $9000 and five unjoined heifers to a top of $11,000 for Sumo Hikokura R134 by Sumo foundation bull Itoshigenami C0158, with +1.8 marble score and +29kg carcase weight.



Top selling fullblood Wagyu heifer Sumo Aizakura R150

More details to come.

