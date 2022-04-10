State government funding set to help communities reconnect

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the funding was desgined to help communities reconnect. Photo: Billy Jupp

COMMUNITIES recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been given a boost to the tune of $25 million from the state government.

The funding will be available to help community groups host events such as carnivals, festivals and markets, in a bid to help people come together once more.

Funds are available as part of the state government's $200 million regional recovery package, which is designed to designed to support economic and social recovery across regional NSW.

NSW Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole said the funding was designed to help regional NSW councils host events and activities that will bring residents together and reconnect communities.

Mr Toole said these activities would also support the state's events, hospitality and tourism sectors at a time when interstate and international visitors are returning to regional NSW.

"The past two years have been difficult, with many unpredictable events including floods, drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, but we know NSW residents will come out the other side stronger than ever," Mr Toole said.

"People have been disconnected from family and friends but now they're getting out and about again, and we want to see communities thriving and businesses buzzing with more local activities, events and opportunities in the regions.

"This funding will help regional councils stage shows, festivals, picnics and recovery events that will reinvigorate communities, while also supporting local job creation and injecting cash into local economies."

Applications for events happening this year open today.

For more information on eligible events and how to apply visit: www.regional.nsw.gov.au/CommunityEvents.

