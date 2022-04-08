New tasting hub set to display the best of the Riverina

A NEW tasting hub is set to help some of the Riverina's best producers showcase their products.

Based out of the old ambulance station in Griffith, the hub will not only allow producers to market their products, but will also provide visitors with a chance to learn more about where the products come from.

Funded by the state government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund, the $450,000 site is also hoped to become a tourist destination.

NSW Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole, who unveiled the plans for the site on Wednesday, said facilities such as the tasting hub, were crucial in helping regional economies grow.

"This truly local offering will include a cellar door and grower's market to celebrate the diverse produce the Riverina has to offer all year round," Mr Toole said.

"After a tough few years for primary producers across the Riverina, what better way to support them than to build a space where all of them can gather to showcase their produce to the rest of the state and beyond."

NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the funding would help put Riverina produce on the map.

"The Riverina is famous for its top-quality agricultural output, so what better place for The Hub to be located than in Griffith," Mr Saunders said.

"The Hub will put the region's produce on display, whether it be paddock to plate fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, locally crafted wine or beer, or pasta and olive oil.

"The Hub will also provide an educational experience for visitors to better understand the origin of the food they eat and love every day, which, after a tough few years in the agricultural sector, is a welcome way of shining a light on the important work our local primary producers do."

The NSW Government's $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund makes up part of its $2 billion Regional Growth Fund.

Construction of the hub is expected to commence soon.

