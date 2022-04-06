Markets mostly steady

THE MARKET has remained mostly firm this week buoyed by restocker interest in the north although heavy feeder and slaughter cattle have sold cheaper.



Manilla agent Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey, said the flooding rains which cruelled the Northern Rivers have likely consolidated the season west of "the Range."



"The New England has had enough moisture. It's very good and wet in a lot of places," he said.



"The restocker cattle haven't taken a break at any time. Anything that's quality continues to sell really well simply because of the amount of feed that's in the system and the lack of numbers.



We're seeing [the market] soften from a meat perspective on the cows and the export cattle.

"Then again there is probably not the quality of cows or heavy bullocks on offer."

"The market might be fractionally cheaper than what we have seen but overall it's good," said Tamworth agent Scott Newberry, Davidson Cameron.



"The best cows [this week] were about $3.80 a kilogram [liveweight].



"The best feeders 400kg to 500kg got over $6/kg. There weren't a lot of heavy bullocks and steers.



"Some 700kg steers returned $4.35/kg to $4.40/kg."



The best results were for vealer and yearling heifers which jumped 50c/kg to make over $7/kg and $6.30/kg while the best weaner steers, 260kg, made $7.36/kg.



While in the Central West Forbes agent Adam Chudleigh, McCarron Cullinane, said there has been a "definite" price correction in the heavy feeder and slaughter cattle.

"There are plenty of heavier kill cattle back 15c/kg to 20c/kg," he said.



"The better end of your cows are still making 360c/kg up to 385c/kg.



"And it's dried out a bit. The restocker activity has slowed to a certain degree but still strong."



At Wagga Wagga Nutrien Livestock agent Jaiden Burke said the market had come off 10c/kg to 20c/kg overall.

"The weaner market has come back probably more than that at 30c/kg to 40c/kg," he said.



"The weaner sales have been the best they've ever been but in the saleyards, especially on Monday, they sold 20c/kg to 30c/kg cheaper.



"Lucerne paddocks and pastures have dried off but once there's a general rain across the Eastern Seaboard it might give people more confidence."

