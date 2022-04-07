New wave of 5G to bolster ag by $15bn

A new era of mobile data capability awaits farmers with the rapid expansion of the 5G mobile network offering quicker downloads, less lag times and greater ability to co-ordinate remote machinery and farm monitoring systems.

A new report says 5G will boost Australian farm productivity by $15 billion in the next 8 years - if the ag sector makes the best use of it.

The 5G technology does not rely on larger mobile towers but small cell transmitters that can be affixed to objects such as power poles. At this stage it is estimated 75 per cent of Australians have access to 5G, depending on their phone technology.

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and Deloitte Access Economics found the top five use cases planned in the next 12 months were :

Artificial intelligence/Machine learning

Greenhouse automation

Remote control of tools and machines

Cyber security

Automated machine/tools

But the AMTA says while Australia has been "a world leader in mobile telecommunications for decades and is currently ranked 3rd globally, it is at risk of falling to 9th by 2025 due to lack of business readiness for change and a policy regime that needs to be recharged".

AMTA chief executive Louise Hyland said the opportunity for agriculture was vast with 5G.

Louise Hyland, chief executive of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association says huge opportunities await ag through 5G.

Everything from greenhouse technology to in-paddock data monitoring will benefit from the faster data delivery.

Also rural health will see greater certainty with faster diagnosis and reliable remote care, especially with the extension of Telehealth.

"It's significantly faster," Ms Hyland said. "The time to download files is amazingly quicker. It will really help the expansion of remote farming and allow greater control of things in real time."



The 3G network was being phased out to 4G, but the big winner was anyone on the 5G network. There was 6G technology in the wind, but 5G was offering everything needed at the moment.

She said Australia's mobile telecommunications sector has invested billions in the 5G rollout over a number of years "to establish itself as a global leader, generating significant opportunity for Australia's economy and industries in the process".

"We know there are significant economic benefits to be gained from the adoption of 5G across industry, including innovation, jobs, productivity, and global collaboration and competitiveness."

"Australia's world-leading 5G rollout has seen three live networks established and operational 5G base stations at almost 4,000 sites at the end of 2021[4] with significantly more brought online since, while trials of 5G technology are being undertaken by industry and supported by the Australian Government's 5G Innovation Initiative.

"But in reality, that opportunity only has value if the potential can be realised, and that's why we are calling on industry and government to now play their role in driving an enhanced rate of 5G adoption.

"Accelerating Australia's 5G rollout can unlock a huge economic and social dividend. Now is the time for governments and industry to invest in the applications enabled by 5G, to realise those economic and social benefits - particularly for businesses in industries less ready."

"AMTA and Australia's mobile telecommunications industry is committed to engaging with industry and governments to play our part in smoothing the road for adoption and ensuring Australia remains a global leader in 5G while realising its full potential for the economy," Ms Hyland said.

John O'Mahony, partner and technology, media and communications lead at Deloitte Access Economics said technology adoption was "an intense race, and the earlier Australian business can develop and see the potential for 5G applications, the larger the productivity benefits".

"With nearly 90 per cent of businesses facing barriers to 5G adoption, Australia can only unlock the significant economic dividend by lifting business readiness and re-energising the policy regime and framework for 5G."

The report also sets out 11 policy priorities for Government across three key areas - driving national adoption of 5G, infrastructure deployment and spectrum allocation - to support accelerated 5G adoption and rollout.

