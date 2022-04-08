Tourle, Davidson and Thompsons families' Premer Field Day success

+16 Photos by Billy Jupp

































SOME of the Liverpool Plains' best crops were on display during the Premer Field Day on Wednesday with producers from across the district rising to the top.



Hosted by the Premer Branch of the NSW Farmers' Association, the event was the culmination a number of local crop competitions from across the state's North West.

The Tourle family, Braefield, claimed the Premer Shield for the best sorghum crop in the competition, which covers areas such as Spring Ridge, Quirindi and Mullaley.

Competition judge, NSW DPI district agronomist Loretta Serafin admitted choosing between the top three sorghum finalists was tough, but the Tourle's crop narrowly edged out the placegetters.

"When I was judging, I was hoping there would be a clear stand out, but this year it really came down to the wire and small differences between the top three crops," she said.

"Overall the crops have been at a fantastic standard with everyone having plenty of rain, but despite that, the weed control I saw in all of the crops was excellent.

"I normally only get to see the finalists, but I know there are plenty of other good crops out there that I just don't get to see.

"All of the local competition judges, which judged the crops that eventually contested the Premer Shield, did a fantastic job and I really appreciate their efforts."

Premer Shield winner Simon Tourle said while he was pleased with the victory, "the most pleasing thing has been getting two really good crops in a row after a really tough couple of years".

"It was a crop of Pacific Seeds, Mr Taurus that was sown at 55,000 seeds per hectare during the last week of October," he said.

"We applied urea at 220kg per hectare, so 100 units of N, and 40 kg/ha of Granulock Z Extra, and the 430-odd hectares we planted had a dream run through the growing season.

"During that period we had nice mild nights with cool days and you couldn't ask for much more.

"It has been harvested and it yielded really well, averaging between 9t/ha and 9.4t/ha, which was really pleasing.

"Being able to marry up good prices with good yields has also been refreshing and something I think everyone has enjoyed."

Also tasting success in this year's competition was the Davidson family, Merrivale Partnership, Spring Ridge, which took out the Premer Plate for champion wheat crop, while Tamalie Farms, Quirindi, claimed the local canola competition.

However, the Thompson family, Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella, arguably stole the show claiming the local wheat and sorghum competitions, the Wilf Hocking Memorial Trophy and the Mick Gaynor Memorial Shield.

"It's all come as a bit of a shock to be honest," Samantha Thompson said.

"My father Simon deserves a lot of the credit and I'm just really proud of the crops we were able to put forward.

"The competition is really strong and it is just so pleasing to see everyone's crops doing so well."

Full list of winners:

Premer Shield (champion sorghum): Tourle family, Braefield.



Premer Plate (champion wheat): Merrivale Partnership, Spring Ridge.



Local canola competition: Tamalie Farms, Quirindi.

Local wheat competition: Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella.

Local sorghum competition: Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella.

Wilf Hocking Memorial Trophy (winner of combined Mullaley, Tambar Springs and Premer wheat competitions: Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella.

Mick Gaynor Memorial Shield (local farmer of the year): Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella.

