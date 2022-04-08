First time exhibitors wins grand champion steer at Sydney

+1



FIRST-TIME exhibitors have taken out top honours in the 2022 Sydney Royal Show purebred school and open steer competition today among a field of 172 exhibits.



Commenting it was "unbelievable", owner Jacob Kerrisk of JC Cattle Co raised his hat in the air as a large group of spectators applauded the Coolamon-based entrant who's successful debut - alongside his partner Caitlin Rodham - had him winning the heavyweight and grand champion steer sashes.

"It is amazing... unexpected... unbelievable," the dynamic duo said about their win.

The top steer was a Limousin which weighed 614 kilograms and scanned 18 millimetres of rump fat and 10mm of rib fat.



It was bred by Myers Limousins, The Rock, and was sired by Myers Western Star and out Myers One Night in Paris who had previously won junior champion Limousin female.

Judge Andrew Talbot of Elders Killara Feedlot, Quirindi, could not go past the heavyweight for his overall champion as he combined the muscle and softness he was looking for throughout the classes.

Mr Kerrisk said the 18-month-old steer was fed for 120 days on the Fryers grain ration.

"(The breeder) Scotty (Myers) gave us a call and said he had a good steer that he wasn't going to show... we've had him since October," he said. "He has always been a standout.



"We are thankful to everyone that helped get us here, to Scotty and to Pete (Kylstra from Progress Limousins, Yanco) who helps us out a lot."

Previously the steer had been successfully shown at the 2022 Canberra Royal Show where it was awarded reserve champion purebred/trade steer or heifer and the 2022 Gundagai Show where it won grand champion steer.



The grand champion steer sold for 700 cents a kilogram, or $4298, to Makani Meats, Prospect.

Reserve to the heavyweight and grand champion was Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with a Limousin steer bred by Summit Livestock, Uranquity, which weighed 636kg with 12mm and 9mm rump and rib fat measurements.



He sold for 525c/kg, or $3339, to Natural Butcher.

LIGHTWEIGHT SECTION

Scots All Saints College also succeeded in the lightweight division with its Limousin steer, bred by L and C Kirk, taking out champion.

Weighing 419kg with a rump fat measurement of 10mm and rib fat measurement of 6mm, he sold for 2000c/kg, or $8380, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic.

A 433kg Simmental steer from Stuart and Samantha Moeck of Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda, won the reserve champion lightweight steer. He measured 11mm and 7mm rump and rib fat.

It sold for 1800c/kg, or $7794, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic.

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION

Flying the flag for the Speckle Park breed was Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic, which received middleweight champion steer with an entry it had bred themselves.

Weighing in at 524kg the steer measured 9mm and 7mm on the rump and rib for fat depth, respectively.

It sold for 1020c/kg, or $5345, to Harris Farms Market.

Reserve champion middleweight went to Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with their Charolais steer bred by L and C Kirk which weighed 548kg and measured 11mm for rump fat and 9mm rib fat.



It sold for 725c/kg, or $3973, to Craig Cooks Prime Quality.

SCHOOL STEERS

Tamworth-based Calrossy Anglican School has won the champion school steer for 2022.

Exhibiting a heavyweight purebred Limousin in the section, bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss, Baylim Limousins, Dorrigo,

He weighed 594kg with 14mm and 8mm on the rump and rib for fat depth measurements, and went on to sell for 740c/kg ($4395) to the Natural Butcher.



Reserve champion school steer went to Wellington High School with a black Simmental steer bred by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield.

With a rump fat measurement 10mm and a rib fat measurement of 8mm, he weighed 602kg and was sold for 520c/kg ($3130) also to Natural Butcher.

The Top 10 Steer prices

2000c/kg ($8380), Limousin, Scots All Saints College and L and C Kirk

Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic

Champion lightweight - school

1800c/kg ($7794), Simmental, VC Simmentals

Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic

Class winner - open

1020c/kg ($5344.80), Speckle Park, Black Diamond Speckle Park

Harris Farm Market

Champion middleweight - open

1010c/kg ($4716.70), Limousin, Amelia Lambell, A and A Riley

Harris Farm Market

Class winner - open

1000c/kg ($4840), Limousin, Mount View Orchards Batlow, Flemington Limousins

Woolworths Greenstock

Class winner - open

960c/kg ($4464), Limousin, Calrossy Anglican, B and E Bayliss

Woolworths Greenstock

Second in class - open

940c/kg ($4070.20), Angus, Pymble Ladies College, Knowla Livestock

Harris Farm Market

First in class - school

900c/kg ($4149), Red Angus, D and A Hobbs, 5M Red Angus

Harris Farm Market

Fourth in class - open

870c/kg ($4193.40), Limousin, Scots All Saints College, Warramunga

Woolworths, Greenstock

Second in class - school

800c/kg ($3984), Angus, BW and MM Brooker

Harris Farm Market

Fifth in class - open

