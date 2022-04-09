Yass weaner steers sold to $2650

Last Friday's weaner sale at SELX Yass offered 3814 head and the quality was fair to good. There were excellent first drafts which sold to firm prices but there were some plain end drafts of large lines which sold to a cheaper trend. Angus and Angus cross cattle made up the bulk of the yarding and most fell into the 200 to 280kg weight range followed by heavy weights. Light weaners were limited and there was a larger buying group.

BEST PRESENTED HEIFERS: Corey Nichol, 'Glenriver Pastoral', Delegate (right) with Garry Evans, Nutrien Livestock Cooma who sold the pen of 21 Angus Heifers (314kg) for $2170. Photo: SELX Yass

Light weaner steers under 200kg sold from $1400 to $1640/head. Medium weights 200 to 280kg sold from $1550 to $2180 averaging 775c for the bulk after reaching 850c/kg lwt. The 280 to 330kg steers ranged from 1840 to $2380 and heavy weights reached a top of $2600/head. Light weaner heifers sold from $1250 to $1480/head and the better supplied medium weights $1350 to $2170/head with most averaging from 600c to 650c/kg. Heavy weights $1620 to the top in the heifers reaching $2500/head for an average weight of 313kg/head.

Market Report: MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service.

