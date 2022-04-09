More Royal success for Osory

SUCCESSFUL AGAIN: Osory Dairy Goat Stud has enjoyed more Sydney Royal Easter Show success, taking out Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe. Pictured are Reserve Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe, Televar Ibex paraded by James Parlevliet, judge Rachel Garland, sponsor Dairy Express' Geoff Cox and Darrell Bishop with Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe Osory 5408.

Perennial Sydney Royal Show dairy goat competition winners Osory Dairy Goat Stud have done it again, claiming Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe title at this year's event.



Darrell Bishop, his partner James Parlevliet, and his family run Osory on 400 hectares near Mudgee in the state's Central West.



The hugely successful stud won Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe with the first goat paraded in the competition, the Saamen Osory 5408.



Reserve Grand Champion went to the Toggenburg doe, Televar Ibex, exhibited by James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger,

The Osory Dairy Goat Stud exhibited 105 goats in the this year's competition, a very large percentage of the entrants, but there is a factor behind this.



"It was easier to bring all 105 goats then to try and find someone to milk them each day while we were at the event," Mr Bishop said.



"This year has proven to be a difficult one at home as it has been too wet for the goats.



"It has been difficult to get feed to them and, like all livestock in the area, the worm burden is there as well."



Mr Bishop puts a lot of his success down to consistency.

"The stud breeds very consistent goats," he said.

"Consistent management practices are helping to produce consistent goats.

"Regular milking and feeding times helps the goats.

"We don't buy animals in from other studs either.

"We have enough animals with consistent traits now that I can join two goats and can nearly guarantee the results."

Mr Bishop also believes planning for consistency has helped.

"I've been breeding dairy goats for 50-odd years and I have been lucky enough to have had access to all the best bloodlines," he said.

"Getting the right bloodlines early on still plays a very important part in our success.



"Having a large number of quality goats to pick from also helps."



Mr Bishop is the first person to say that his operation would not be what it is without the help of his family.



"You can't beat a good team and they are the best," he said.



"I receive lots of help from them.



"You can't do this by yourself and succeed so I am lucky to have them."



He also believes that to be successful in any dairy operation requires a high level of commitment.



"When you have a dairy, you forego holidays and weekends away to stay with the animals," Mr Bishop said.



"If you don't, you will not succeed."

Senior Doe class winners included:

SAANEN



Class 100 Saanen Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408



Class 101 Saanen Doe, three years and under five years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5224



Class 102 Saanen Doe, five years and older in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5000



Senior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408



TOGGENBURG



Class 105 Toggenburg Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Luke Lohman, Blue Brook London



CLASS 106 Toggenburg Doe, three years and older, in milk - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibex



Senior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibex



Reserve Senior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis



BRITISH ALPINE



Class 109 British Alpine Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Yeoval Central School, Cremona Nanetta



Class 110 British Alpine Doe, three years and older, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Blazing Glory



Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Blazing Glory



Reserve Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Dolly Blossom

ANGLO-NUBIAN

Class 113 Anglo-Nubian Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Lima Luzina



Class 114 - Anglo-Nubian Doe, three years and older, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Winx



Senior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Winx



Reserve Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Lima Luzina

AUSTRALIAN MELAAN



Class 117 Australian Melaan Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Echo



Class 118 Australian Melaan Doe, three years and older, in milk - Windsor High School, Windahla Rayon

Senior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Rayon



Reserve Senior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Darrell Bishop, Sherralee Razzle N Dazzle

AUSTRALIAN BROWN

Class 121 Australian Brown Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Belle



Class 122 Australian Brown Doe, three years and older, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Bird



Senior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Bird



Reserve Senior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Belle

NIGERIAN DWARF

Class 125 Nigerian Dwarf Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nigella



Senior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nigella



Reserve Senior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nutella



ANY OTHER BREED

Class 126 Any Other Breed Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora



Senior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora



TYPE AND PRODUCTION

Class 133 Doe Any Breed in milk - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis 2

Class 134 First Lactation doe herd recording - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5224

Class 135 Second or Subsequent Lactation doe herd recording - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis 2

BEST UDDER, ANY DAIRY BREED

Class 137 Doe, Any Dairy Breed, first lactation, any age, with best udder. Judged in milk, and milked out - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora

Class 138 Doe, Any Dairy Breed. Second or subsequent lactation, any age, with the best udder. Judged in milk and milked out - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408



Best Dairy Udder Exhibit - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408



Reserve Best Dairy Udder Exhibit - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5000