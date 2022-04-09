More Royal success for Osory

Perennial Sydney Royal Show dairy goat competition winners Osory Dairy Goat Stud have done it again, claiming Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe title at this year's event.
Darrell Bishop, his partner James Parlevliet, and his family run Osory on 400 hectares near Mudgee in the state's Central West.
The hugely successful stud won Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe with the first goat paraded in the competition, the Saamen Osory 5408.
Reserve Grand Champion went to the Toggenburg doe, Televar Ibex, exhibited by James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger,
The Osory Dairy Goat Stud exhibited 105 goats in the this year's competition, a very large percentage of the entrants, but there is a factor behind this.
"It was easier to bring all 105 goats then to try and find someone to milk them each day while we were at the event," Mr Bishop said.
"This year has proven to be a difficult one at home as it has been too wet for the goats.
"It has been difficult to get feed to them and, like all livestock in the area, the worm burden is there as well."
Mr Bishop puts a lot of his success down to consistency.
"The stud breeds very consistent goats," he said.
"Consistent management practices are helping to produce consistent goats.
"Regular milking and feeding times helps the goats.
"We don't buy animals in from other studs either.
"We have enough animals with consistent traits now that I can join two goats and can nearly guarantee the results."
Mr Bishop also believes planning for consistency has helped.
"I've been breeding dairy goats for 50-odd years and I have been lucky enough to have had access to all the best bloodlines," he said.
"Getting the right bloodlines early on still plays a very important part in our success.
"Having a large number of quality goats to pick from also helps."
Mr Bishop is the first person to say that his operation would not be what it is without the help of his family.
"You can't beat a good team and they are the best," he said.
"I receive lots of help from them.
"You can't do this by yourself and succeed so I am lucky to have them."
He also believes that to be successful in any dairy operation requires a high level of commitment.
"When you have a dairy, you forego holidays and weekends away to stay with the animals," Mr Bishop said.
"If you don't, you will not succeed."
Senior Doe class winners included:
SAANEN
Class 100 Saanen Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408
Class 101 Saanen Doe, three years and under five years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5224
Class 102 Saanen Doe, five years and older in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5000
Senior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408
TOGGENBURG
Class 105 Toggenburg Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Luke Lohman, Blue Brook London
CLASS 106 Toggenburg Doe, three years and older, in milk - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibex
Senior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibex
Reserve Senior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis
BRITISH ALPINE
Class 109 British Alpine Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Yeoval Central School, Cremona Nanetta
Class 110 British Alpine Doe, three years and older, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Blazing Glory
Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Blazing Glory
Reserve Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Dolly Blossom
ANGLO-NUBIAN
Class 113 Anglo-Nubian Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Lima Luzina
Class 114 - Anglo-Nubian Doe, three years and older, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Winx
Senior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Winx
Reserve Senior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Jazstar Lodge Lima Luzina
AUSTRALIAN MELAAN
Class 117 Australian Melaan Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Echo
Class 118 Australian Melaan Doe, three years and older, in milk - Windsor High School, Windahla Rayon
Senior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Rayon
Reserve Senior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Darrell Bishop, Sherralee Razzle N Dazzle
AUSTRALIAN BROWN
Class 121 Australian Brown Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Belle
Class 122 Australian Brown Doe, three years and older, in milk - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Bird
Senior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Bird
Reserve Senior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Lauryn Glassey, Guntamurra Biddy Belle
NIGERIAN DWARF
Class 125 Nigerian Dwarf Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nigella
Senior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nigella
Reserve Senior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Caroline Kirkwood, Sublime Nutella
ANY OTHER BREED
Class 126 Any Other Breed Doe, 12 months and under three years, in milk - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora
Senior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora
TYPE AND PRODUCTION
Class 133 Doe Any Breed in milk - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis 2
Class 134 First Lactation doe herd recording - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5224
Class 135 Second or Subsequent Lactation doe herd recording - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ibis 2
BEST UDDER, ANY DAIRY BREED
Class 137 Doe, Any Dairy Breed, first lactation, any age, with best udder. Judged in milk, and milked out - Darrell Bishop, Osory Madora
Class 138 Doe, Any Dairy Breed. Second or subsequent lactation, any age, with the best udder. Judged in milk and milked out - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408
Best Dairy Udder Exhibit - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5408
Reserve Best Dairy Udder Exhibit - Darrell Bishop, Osory 5000