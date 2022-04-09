Stonehaven Cup to Lach River Merinos

A minutes silence was held for the late John 'Sam' Williams, Thalabah, Laggan, in the Cox Pavilion before the commencement of Merino judging.
Following the judging of the Merino pairs, the groups came out on the mat.
Judges - Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee
Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden
Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA
Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale
Brent Flood, Banavie, Donald, Victoria
Bruce Merriman Memorial Trophy
First - Grathlyn, Hargreaves
Second - Langdene, Dunedoo
Third - Alfoxton, Armidale
Otway Falkiner Perpetual Cup
First - Merryville, Boorowa
Second - Alfoxton, Armidale
Third - Greenland, Bungarby
Stonehaven Cup
First - Lach River, Cowra
Second - Hollow Mount, Bigga
Third - Thalabah, laggan
