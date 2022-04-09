Stonehaven Cup to Lach River Merinos

A minutes silence was held for the late John 'Sam' Williams, Thalabah, Laggan, in the Cox Pavilion before the commencement of Merino judging.

Following the judging of the Merino pairs, the groups came out on the mat.

Judges - Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee

Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden

Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA

Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale

Brent Flood, Banavie, Donald, Victoria

Bruce Merriman Memorial Trophy

Ian Elkins, AWI shearing instructor sashing the Grathlyn group - Andrew Rayner, Hayden Cox, Bateson and Paul Pittman and Angus Carter.

First - Grathlyn, Hargreaves

Second - Langdene, Dunedoo

Third - Alfoxton, Armidale

Otway Falkiner Perpetual Cup

Yvette McKenzie, steward-in-chief Merino section RAS, sashing the Merryville group - Wal, Alec, Jock and George Merriman and Jeremy Dreverman.

First - Merryville, Boorowa

Second - Alfoxton, Armidale

Third - Greenland, Bungarby

Stonehaven Cup

Jock Laurie, AWI chairman sashing the Lach River group - Chris, Richard and Elana Chalker, Garry Hudson and Brad Chalker.

First - Lach River, Cowra

Second - Hollow Mount, Bigga

Third - Thalabah, laggan

