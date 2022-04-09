Romance steals judge's heart for Shorthorn win

Shorthorn champions

Judge: Tim Lord, Kangaloon.

Junior female: Coopers P73 Enia S122, Coopers Shorthorns, Tumut. Reserve: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, Spencer Family Shorthorns, Carlyle, Vic.

Senior and grand female best exhibit: Nagol Park Ellies Romance L203, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth. Res: Nagol Park ELMT Romance L146, Nagol Park Shorthorns.

Junior bull: Coopers Roan Raider, Coopers Shorthorns. Res: KO PNX Remington R152, KO and Eselar park Shorthorns, Forbes.

Senior and grand bull: KO Metoer Roulette, KO and Eselar Park Shorthorns. Res: Rolypark Radiant, Rolypark Shorthorns, Lake Boga, Vic.

It was a family tussle in the Shorthorn ring for best exhibit as the senior and grand champion Shorthorn female, Nagol Park Ellies Romance L203, came up against the senior and grand champion bull, KO Metoer Roulette, for best exhibit.

The cow was exhibited by the Naomi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, with their boys Logan, Hayden and Josh, while the bull was exhibited by Naomi's sister, Krystelle Ridley, KO stud, Forbes.

It was the cow, however, that stole the show, with judge, Tim Lord, Kangaloon, complimenting her femininity and productivity.

He said she was fine through the front end, but full of beef: "The sort of cow you could build a herd around".

The bull, meanwhile, had plenty of length of body, sire power and squareness through its hip, but he said with the ability to multiply the female's genetics these days he had to go for the cow.

