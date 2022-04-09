Sydney 2022: Progress Queen of Hearts sweeps the prizes at Limousin judging

Results

Judge: Peter Falls, Finley.

No of exhibits: 94.

Junior Champion Bull and Grand Champion Bull: Raydon Park Ranger, Mr Ray Lawrence and Mrs Donna Lawrence, Mulloon.



Reserve Junior Champion Bull: Warrigal Remington R8, Mr Paul Relf and Mrs Janelle Relf, Wingham.

Junior Champion Female: Flemington 704F-U-Beaut R94, Mount View Orchards Batlow, Adelong.



Reserve Junior Champion Female: Progress Shimmering Star S4, Progress Limousins, Yanco.

Senior Champion Bull: Balmara Rare Gem Stone, Balmara limousin Stud, Perth, WA.



Reserve Senior Champion Bull: Raydon Park Qashqai, Mr Ray Lawrence and Mrs Donna Lawrence.

Senior Champion Female, Grand Champion Female and Best Exhibit: Progress Queen of Hearts Q8, Progress Limousins, Yanco.

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Flemington Polled Pride M54, Mount View Orchards Batlow.

Judge Peter Falls said he was impresssed by how the Australian Limousin industry had embraced change since Limousins first arrived as a breed in Australia in the mid-'70s and they had been adapted to Australian conditions due to fine cattle breeding.

Progress Queen of Hearts after winning the Grand Champion Female.

He was impressed by the female entrants and the Best Exhibit showed thickness, smoothness with a beautiful udder and a calf equal to her in quality.



Also read: Sydney Royal 2022: Nagol Park Ellies Romance takes best exhibit in Shorthorns

Also read: Sydney Royal 2022: Simmental feature show female results

Breeder and exhibitor Peter Kylstra, Progress Limousins, Yanco, said he was over the moon to win Best Limousin Exhibit and he wanted to return to Sydney Royal this year to show that winning last year's Urquhart Trophy was not a fluke.

Grand Champion Limousin Bull, Raydon Park Ranger, exhibited by Mr Ray Lawrence and Mrs Donna Lawrence, Mulloon.

Mr Kylstra has been breeding and showcasing cattle for over 30 years, and has judged cattle at both local and international shows.



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

