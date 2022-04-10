A double for Osory in dairy goat competition

A double for Osory in dairy goat competition

DOUBLE UP: Osory Dairy Goat Stud made it two from two by taking out Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe. Pictured are James Parlevliet with Reserve Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe Televar Georgeta, judge Rachel Garland, sponsor Dairy Express' Geoff Cox, and krystle Rheinberger with Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe Osory Andreea. Photo: Denis Howard.

Mudgee's Osory Dairy Goat Stud made it a double with victory in the Junior Dairy Goat Doe competition.

After already taking out the Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe with Osory 5408, Darrell Bishop and his Osory Dairy Goat Stud followed up with the Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe.

The Saanen Osory Andreea, out of Osory Dublin and Osory 5151, was awarded the grand champion ribbon with James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger's Toggenburg Televar Georgeta named Reserve Grand Champion.

Junior class winners included: 

SAANEN

Class 143 Saanen Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica

Class 144 Saanen Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea

Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea

Reserve Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica

TOGGENBURG

Class 147 Toggenburg Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta

Class 148 Toggenburg Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina

Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta

Reserve Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina

BRITISH ALPINE

Class 152 British Alpine Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica

Junior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica

ANGLO-NUBIAN

Class 155 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Natalyah

Class 156 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska

Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska

Reserve Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Cartref Faa-Zara

AUSTRALIAN MELAAN

Class 160 Australian Melaan Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper

Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper

Reserve Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Poppy

ANY OTHER BREED

Alpine, Lamancha and Sable are eligible to compete in these classes.

Class 172 Any Other Breed Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella

Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella

Reserve Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Carolann Sheena

AUSTRALIAN BROWN

Class 164 Australian Brown Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon

Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon

Reserve Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Lavender

NIGERIAN DWARF

Class 167 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina

Class 168 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly

Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly

Reserve Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina

