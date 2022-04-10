A double for Osory in dairy goat competition

After already taking out the Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe with Osory 5408, Darrell Bishop and his Osory Dairy Goat Stud followed up with the Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe.



The Saanen Osory Andreea, out of Osory Dublin and Osory 5151, was awarded the grand champion ribbon with James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger's Toggenburg Televar Georgeta named Reserve Grand Champion.



Junior class winners included:

SAANEN

Class 143 Saanen Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica



Class 144 Saanen Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea



Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea



Reserve Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica



TOGGENBURG



Class 147 Toggenburg Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta



Class 148 Toggenburg Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina



Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta



Reserve Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina

BRITISH ALPINE



Class 152 British Alpine Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica

Junior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica



ANGLO-NUBIAN



Class 155 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Natalyah



Class 156 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska



Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska



Reserve Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Cartref Faa-Zara

AUSTRALIAN MELAAN



Class 160 Australian Melaan Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper



Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper



Reserve Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Poppy



ANY OTHER BREED



Alpine, Lamancha and Sable are eligible to compete in these classes.



Class 172 Any Other Breed Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella

Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella



Reserve Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Carolann Sheena

AUSTRALIAN BROWN



Class 164 Australian Brown Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon



Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon



Reserve Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Lavender

NIGERIAN DWARF



Class 167 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina



Class 168 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly



Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly



Reserve Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina