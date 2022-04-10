A double for Osory in dairy goat competition

After already taking out the Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Doe with Osory 5408, Darrell Bishop and his Osory Dairy Goat Stud followed up with the Grand Champion Junior Dairy Goat Doe.
The Saanen Osory Andreea, out of Osory Dublin and Osory 5151, was awarded the grand champion ribbon with James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger's Toggenburg Televar Georgeta named Reserve Grand Champion.
Junior class winners included:
SAANEN
Class 143 Saanen Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica
Class 144 Saanen Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea
Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Andreea
Reserve Junior Champion Saanen Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Gostica
TOGGENBURG
Class 147 Toggenburg Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta
Class 148 Toggenburg Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina
Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Georgeta
Reserve Junior Champion Toggenburg Doe - James Parlevliet and Krystle Rheinberger, Televar Ecaterina
BRITISH ALPINE
Class 152 British Alpine Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica
Junior Champion British Alpine Doe - Darrell Bishop, Osory Eurica
ANGLO-NUBIAN
Class 155 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, Osory Natalyah
Class 156 Anglo-Nubian Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska
Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Alush Majeska
Reserve Junior Champion Anglo-Nubian Doe - Darrell Bishop, Cartref Faa-Zara
AUSTRALIAN MELAAN
Class 160 Australian Melaan Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper
Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Pepper
Reserve Junior Champion Australian Melaan Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Poppy
ANY OTHER BREED
Alpine, Lamancha and Sable are eligible to compete in these classes.
Class 172 Any Other Breed Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella
Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Gippy Goats Isabella
Reserve Junior Champion Any Other Breed Doe - BJ and KA Christie, Carolann Sheena
AUSTRALIAN BROWN
Class 164 Australian Brown Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon
Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Cinnamon
Reserve Junior Champion Australian Brown Doe - Windsor High School, Windahla Lavender
NIGERIAN DWARF
Class 167 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 12 months and under 18 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina
Class 168 Nigerian Dwarf Goatling, 18 months and under 24 months - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly
Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Daylilly
Reserve Junior Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Darrell Bishop, MGBA Stoney Creek Catrina