Molly's big win at Sydney

Sixty years after Margaret Mackay was announced as the first winner of the Miss Showgirl Competition in 1962, Peak Hill's Molly Wright has been announced as the inaugural The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman winner.

Ms Wright, who is a part of the Peak Hill PA&H Show Society and works as the livestock manager on her family farming operation, said hearing Peak Hill read out was "surreal".

"This program has such a high calibre of women who are passionate about who they are and what they stand for," Ms Wright said.

"I'd like to thank the Peak Hill Show Society and my family, and I'm grateful for the ongoing support of the community, Hollywood Angus stud, and previous Peak Hill showgirls who believed in me."

During the presentation Ms Wright spoke about the challenges faced by her community through the years of seemingly endless drought and the opportunities for technology in the future.

"As a community we adapted through hardships together, and being able to share that story and be a voice from the bush is an honour."

"I'm looking forward to encouraging more youth to get involved and creating opportunity for them to chase their passion and have a go."

Imogen Clarke, Nowra, was "honoured and humbled" to be named as this year's runner up, the first from Nowra to place in the history of the competition.

"I am so proud to have come this far despite not being from an agricultural background and I've learned so much from all of the young women," Ms Clarke said.

"I want to encourage people to get involved and do what they are passionate about."

Winner of The Land Sydney Royal Agshows Young Woman 2022, Molly Wright, Peak Hill, and runner up, Imogen Clarke, Nowra. Photo: Andrew Norris

Outgoing winner and final The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Jessica Neale said she was handing over a proud history.

"This last year has been one of significant change, and while the name of the program may have evolved over the years, the legacy of the Showgirl competition is what endures and deserves to be celebrated," Ms Neale said.

The diamond jubilee of the young woman program coincides with the 200th anniversary of the Royal Agriculture Society, being celebrated in 2022 with Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, joining the occasion.

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Finalists for 2022 include Jenna Robinson from Lismore, Gypsy Marshall from Taree, Madelyn Nash from Milton, Chloe Campbell from Bombala, Savannah Boutsikakis from Crookwell, Elisabeth Weber from Walgett, Emma Bailey from Tamworth, Sammantha Smith from Coonabarabran, Hayley Johns from Maitland, Marta Sarova from Cowra, Lilly Hand from Bourke, Gemma Tassell from Hay, and Shelby Taggert from Deniliquin.

The competition judges were Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, Belinda Davidson, Young, and The Land's Karen Bailey.

The 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl, Jessica Neale, Cootamundra, during her final speech, moments before the inaugural Young Woman winner was announced.

