Judge praises quality exhibits on display

KEEN EYE: Sydney Royal Show dairy goat competition judge Rachel Garland was impressed with the quality on display. Photo: Denis Howard

While this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show dairy goat competition was only Rachel Garland's second as a judge, she has a wealth of experience adjudicating a good udder.



The Nimbin judge has more than 10 years experience under her belt, officiating many regional competitions up and down the eastern seaboard, but is particularly proud to be involved at Sydney Royal.

Rachel breeds British Alpine dairy goats at her stud in Nimbin, using the milk on farm, making cheeses at home, and selling it under the Liberty Milk brand in northern NSW.

Rachel judged the same event at last year's show, and believes the competition this year has been even better.



"It is an absolute honour to be invited back again this year," she said.



"Especially as this is the 200 year celebration.



"The quality of the competition has been exceptional this year with some world class exhibits.

"The Saamen in particular have been very good with great frames and udders.

"There have been large numbers in some classes and deciding the best goats has been difficult at times."

Rachel said that she sees providing feedback to exhibitors as an important part of her role when judging.

"It's very important to provide concise feedback to exhibitors to help them understand the judging and help them improve the quality of their goats.



"It is important not only for the long-time exhibitors, but new exhibitors as well.



"These competitions are great for young exhibitors, giving them valuable experience."