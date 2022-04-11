Comp cancellation causes disappointment

The growing concern around the spread of the Japanese Encephalitis virus has seen the cancellation of the pig competition at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

While the cancellation of a crowd favourite competition was a disappointment to exhibitors and the Royal Agricultural Society alike, planning has already begun to make the competition bigger and better for 2023.



The competition plays an important role in the continued registration of the eight pure bred pig breeds and in keeping the bloodlines.

Wesley Temessl said he was looking forward to getting to compete next year.



"Obviously it is very disappointing for us not to get to compete this year," he said.



"This was going to be my 20th show as well.

"We had a pretty good team of pigs to bring too.



"After COVID and now this, I'm looking forward to just getting back to a normal competition next year."



Life Member and exhibitor of last year's Best Pig In Show, Amanda Fleming, would have been entering her 40th pig competition.

"It is disappointing that the competition was cancelled," Amanda said.

"The competition is a popular drawcard at the show with patrons stopping to check out the pigs from the piglets to the big boars.

"It's very quiet in the shed without the pigs and the people looking at them.

"The competition is a great way for us to showcase our breeds to the public."

Fellow breeder Geoff Cox shared the same sentiments when it came to the cancellation but said they were looking at ways to boost the competition next year.

"The RAS did everything they could to try and get the competition to go ahead, but they had to follow the directions from NSW Health and the vets," he said.

"We are looking to re-instate the auction after the competition next year with one difference - the auction will be online too."