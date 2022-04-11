Photos from the 2022 Goondiwindi Picnic Races

+15 Photos: Clare Adcock































The 2022 Goondiwindi Picnic Races is set to be a cracker day with a sold out crowd of over 4000 heading towards the border.



Locals are saying this may be the biggest crowd the Picnic's has seen, making it extra special for the town after two years of COVID struggles.



Attendees have come from as far north as Townsville and down to Bryon Bay, dodging flooded roads to hit the track, have a punt and a good time.



The sun is out, the drinks are flowing and fashions on the field is set to be huge yet again, with Brisbane-based fashion stylist Brooke Falvey returning for a second year to judge the tightly-contested event.



