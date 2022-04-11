Dorrigo steers to $2394

Dorrigo yarded 783 head of special weaner store cattle on Friday as the sun came out to shine on a wet landscape, with top bids to $2394 while the entire yarding, 300 to 400 kilograms in weight, averaged $1924.

"The market for black calves was strong across the board while it was back in places for the cross-bred types," said agent Lachlan Guy, Elders Dorrigo.

WH Bailey and Son, Mountain Top, sold the top priced pen of milk-tooth Angus, 12 months at 398 kilograms for 601 cents a kilogram, going back on grass at Ben Lomand.

The champion pen of Angus from Kingaroy Pastoral Company at Hernani made $2341 for 366kg at 638c/kg also going to Ben Lomand. The pastoral company was the sale's lead vendor with 73 steers yarded.

Angus steers from Rob and Lucy Adams, Whiskey Creek, made $2267 for 346kg at 654c/kg going to backgrounding at Ebor.

Their Angus sisters 301kg made 654c/kg or $1971 going to Walcha.

Brian and Christine Hillier, The Laurels at Ebor, sold Angus steers 363kg for 650c/kg or $2360 also going to a Ben Lomand buyer who came away with a total of 96 heavy Angus steers.

The Hillier heifers, 299kg, made 642c/kg or $1922 going back to the paddock at Walcha.

Angus heifers from DJ and BJ Beaumont, Megan, made $2023 for 338kg at 598c/kg going to Guyra.

Cross bred Charolais/Angus steers from C and K Menzies, Bostobrick, made $2040 for 300kg at 680c/kg going to a local backgrounder.

Best pen of Hereford infused cattle sponsored by Amos Vale stud at Pinkett went to Rob and Lucy Adams, Whiskey Creek for black baldy heifers 302kg at 580c/kg or $1756.

Elders Dorrigo sponsored future breeders pen went the same way for Angus 301kg at 654c/kg at $1971.

